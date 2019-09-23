Pittsburgh ODs Still Investigated: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/23/19

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh police say three people are dead and four others are hospitalized in what they believe to be a mass drug overdose. Police said Sunday the victims appear to have taken narcotics at the same time and in the same location at a private residence on the city’s South Side. Authorities say they’re concerned about a “tainted, potentially deadly batch of drugs in the community.”

Five of the victims were found in an apartment, one in an elevator outside the apartment and one on the street. The conditions of the hospitalized victims are listed as serious to critical. All of the victims were wearing orange paper bands on their wrists. Police determined the victims initially went to a venue together, then headed to the home where they overdosed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A rare, potentially deadly virus transmitted by mosquitoes has been confirmed in three Pennsylvania counties. The Pennsylvania departments of health and agriculture issued a warning Saturday after confirming eastern equine encephalitis in Erie, Carbon, and Monroe counties. The virus was found in pheasants, horses and a wild turkey.

The virus is carried by birds. Mosquitoes can transmit it to humans, horses and other birds. Health officials say the infection is fatal in 30% of human cases. They’re urging people to avoid mosquito bites when outdoors by wearing mosquito repellent and covering exposed skin with lightweight clothing. Homeowners should also make sure window screens are in good condition and eliminate standing water around their properties.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf busied himself in the quiet Capitol over the summer with plans: paying for new voting machines, writing new charter school regulations, creating gun violence prevention programs and more. Wolf calls those moves “conversation openers” to inject momentum into an agenda the Democrat insists can get done this fall in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

His administration also suggests Wolf will consider unilaterally pursuing limits on greenhouse-gas pollution from power plants if he can’t persuade lawmakers into an agreement to advance his agenda to fight climate change. For now, GOP leaders and rank-and-file Republicans suggest that attitudes didn’t change over the summer toward top Wolf priorities left hanging in June. Those include a minimum wage increase and a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas drilling.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

CHICAGO (AP) — Some cybersecurity professionals are concerned that insurance policies designed to limit the damage of ransomware attacks might actually be encouraging hackers. Hackers use the attacks to lock up critical data and demand a ransom to get it back. Experts say the hackers know that insurers are paying increasingly large ransoms. And that invites attackers to target the type of institutions most likely to have coverage.

This year alone, the average ransom payment climbed from almost $12,800 at the end of March to nearly $36,300 by the end of June. It’s difficult to know how often victims give in to the demands, but one study found that companies with insurance were more likely to pay hackers. Insurers say victims are in control of whether a ransom is paid.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Antonio Brown says he is finished with the NFL, after being released by his second team this season. In a Twitter rant this morning, the star wide receiver also took shots at other people in football who have been accused of sexual misconduct. After his off-field antics got him released by the Oakland Raiders, Brown signed with New England. He played one game with the Patriots before being let go amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

WASHINGTON (AP) — While many Democrats are focused on winning back several Rust Belt states that backed President Donald Trump in 2016, a progressive group plans to spend $50 million to make sure the party doesn’t overlook opportunities in the Sun Belt.

The group, Way to Win, will focus much of their effort on helping Democrats in states including Georgia, Arizona, Texas, Florida, Virginia and North Carolina, where the party hopes to make inroads with people of color, women and young people. The group’s leaders will outline their plans at a donor retreat in Arizona on Monday. An advance copy of their blueprint provided to The Associated Press details an effort focused less on top-level races than building infrastructure that could help up and down the ballot — and for years to come.

“It’s preparing to win not just in 2020, but to build power in the long term,” said Tory Gavito, who is president and co-founder of Way to Win, which was founded after President Donald Trump’s 2016 win. Their task will be difficult to achieve. Democrats haven’t carried some of these states at the presidential level in decades and have had only limited success in statewide races. In some places, the party’s organization is suf.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – “Game of Thrones” has won the best television drama series Emmy Award. The HBO fantasy epic takes the award for the fourth time in its eighth and final season. It was the just the second Emmy on what had been a mostly quiet night for “Game of Thrones.” Peter Dinklage won best supporting actor in a drama for the show.

He set a record for most wins for the same role, four, breaking a tie with Aaron Paul of “Breaking Bad.” “Fleabag” won the Emmy for best comedy series. The win Sunday for the Amazon Prime Video series added on to an already huge night for show creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Her acting win blocked “Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus from setting a record as the most-honored performer in Emmy history.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Oscar Mercado hit a three-run homer, Yasiel Puig drove a three-run double and the Cleveland Indians moved into a tie for the second AL wild card with a 10-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Carlos Carrasco made his longest relief appearance since his midseason cancer diagnosis, and the Indians matched the Tampa Bay Rays with six games to play. Both teams are 92-64 and two games behind Oakland, which leads the wild-card race.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK. The Phils play the Nationals 6:30pm today. The Late Day News Roundup and CBS Sportsradio continues on WKOK.com.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis with 1:15 remaining and the San Francisco 49ers overcame five turnovers to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-20 for their first 3-0 start in 21 years. The Niners gave the ball away four times in the first half and then lost a fumble again in the fourth quarter but still managed to pull out the victory and spoil Mason Rudolph’s first career start in place of the injured Ben Roethlisberger for the Steelers. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw a touchdown pass to Marvin Jones, Jamal Agnew returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score and the Detroit Lions held on for a 27-24 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles had a chance after Malcolm Jenkins blocked Matt Prater’s 46-yard field goal try with 1:53 left but Wentz’s deep pass to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside fell incomplete with 41 seconds left. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

INTERLEAGUE

Final Cleveland 10 Philadelphia 1

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 2 Seattle 1

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Toronto 3

Final Detroit 6 Chi White Sox 3

Final Boston 7 Tampa Bay 4

Final Houston 13 L-A Angels 5

Final Minnesota 12 Kansas City 8

Final Texas 8 Oakland 3

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 6 Cincinnati 3

Final Miami 5 Washington 3

Final San Francisco 4 Atlanta 1

Final Milwaukee 4 Pittsburgh 3

Final St. Louis 3 Chi Cubs 2

Final L-A Dodgers 7 Colorado 4

Final San Diego 6 Arizona 4 (10 Innings)

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Green Bay 27 Denver 16

Final Indianapolis 27 Atlanta 24

Final Kansas City 33 Baltimore 28

Final Buffalo 21 Cincinnati 17

Final New England 30 N-Y Jets 14

Final Detroit 27 Philadelphia 24

Final Minnesota 34 Oakland 14

Final Dallas 31 Miami 6

Final N-Y Giants 32 Tampa Bay 31

Final Carolina 38 Arizona 20

Final San Francisco 24 Pittsburgh 20

Final Houston 27 L.A. Chargers 20

Final New Orleans 33 Seattle 27

Final L.A. Rams 20 Cleveland 13

___

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Las Vegas 92 Washington 75

Final Connecticut 78 Los Angeles 56

___

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final tie Minnesota 0 Portland 0

Final tie New York City FC 1 FC Dallas 1

Final New York 2 Philadelphia 0

Final D.C. United 2 Seattle 0

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Chicago at Washington 8:15 p.m.

___

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved