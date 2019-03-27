Pittsburgh council members give tentative approval to gun bills

The council voted 6-3 to approve a package of bills that would, among other things, place restrictions on military-style assault weapons like the one used in the synagogue attack last year. A final vote will take place next week.

Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith voted against the measures, predicting they’d never be enforced in the face of a promised legal challenge by gun-rights advocates. Under Pennsylvania law, municipalities don’t have the right to regulate the possession or ownership of guns.

Councilman Anthony Coghill calls the legislation a distraction and says he’ll have a tough time facing his constituents if the city spends a fortune on lawyers.

But Councilman Corey O’Connor, a co-sponsor, says “it is the right time to have this fight.”