Pitt vs. Philly on Gun Deaths: AP PA Headlines, Scores and Skeds

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Authorities say homicides in Pittsburgh have hit a 20-year low. Data from police and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office show 37 homicides city-wide last year. That’s way down from 52 homicides reported in 2018, and ties the number of homicides in 1998.

All but four of last year’s victims were men and all but three were shot to death. Five victims were children. The Tribune-Review reports that homicides in Pittsburgh have been decreasing since a spike in 2014 when the city saw 70 homicides. Surrounding Allegheny County had 59 homicides last year.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A dispute sparked a New Year’s Day street shooting in a Philadelphia neighborhood that left two men dead and a woman wounded, Authorities say the shooting occurred around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. The day before, two shooting deaths Tuesday make 2019 the city’s deadliest year in a decade.

Police have tallied 355 slayings this year, two more than 2018. City data shows the figure had fallen to below 250 homicides just a few years ago. Police say they’ve made arrests in just over half the homicide cases this year. Separately, they say about 1,450 people were shot in Philadelphia in 2019. Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw takes over the Philadelphia department in February.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) – A new anti-robocalls law is expected to help Americans dodge many of the billions of robocalls they get each month promising lower interest rates or pretending to be the IRS. But experts warn that scammers will adapt with new ways to trick people on their phones. President Donald Trump signed the measure late Monday.

It gives authorities more enforcement powers and could speed up measures the industry is already taking to identify robocalls. It also bars phone companies from charging for blocking robocalls. The robocall problem has exploded because cheap software makes it easy to make mass calls.

CHICAGO (AP) – President Donald Trump’s retweet of a post with the alleged name of the impeachment whistleblower shows how social media gives everyday Americans a direct line to the president, even if the identity of the tweeter is unknown. While anonymity on Twitter allows people in oppressive communities to speak freely, it can also allow people to harass others or spread bogus claims without accountability.

The user identifies as a California Trump supporter named Sophia, but has changed the name three times since Trump’s retweet on Friday. The account was briefly suspended by Twitter on Monday, but Twitter says it was a mistake.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Harassing sports officials in Wisconsin would be a crime punishable by up to a $10,000 fine and nine months in jail under a new bipartisan proposal. The bill introduced this week in the state Legislature is designed to protect referees and other officials from violent fans.

There has been an increasing number of incidents where fans have attacked officials in Wisconsin and across the country. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association and other sports organizations sought the proposal amid increasing incidents of referee harassment. They see the bill as a way to help stem a drop in people willing to be sports officials.

UNDATED (AP) – Some people spent part of their New Year’s Eve trapped on a Washington state highway after tumbleweeds blocked their route. YakTriNews reports the Washington State Patrol announced via Twitter at about 6:30 p.m. that State Route 240 was closed in both directions.

trooper Sarah Clasen told KAPP-KVEW that vehicles were trapped in a pile of tumbleweeds that stood up to 15 feet tall. The Department of Transportation used snow plows to clear the scene. Another trooper said Wednesday that one abandoned car that was trapped in the tumbleweeds was found at daylight but no one was inside. No injuries were reported.

UNDATED (AP) – 2020 began in frigid fanfare for hundreds of people who splashed through the Atlantic Ocean during the annual Coney Island Polar Bear Club Plunge. Swimmers wearing Santa hats and other customers braved 40-degree temperatures to participate in the New York City tradition.

The weather was chillier than last year, when the mercury rose unseasonably high into the upper 50s. The event dates to 1903 and raises money for various charities. Polar bear plunges were also held in such locales as North Beach, Maryland; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; and Perth, Ontario.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A store will be opening in Albuquerque that will cater to fans of the AMC-TV hit series “Breaking Bad.” A co-owner of The Breaking Bad Store ABQ says local artists have been commissioned to create unique items inspired by the long-running series and its cast of characters. The shop will also carry items inspired by the show that aren’t readily available in the U.S. Co-owner Edward Candelaria tells Albuquerque station KOB-TV that the store’s grand opening will be next Tuesday. “Breaking Bad” followed a high school chemistry teacher turned meth lord. The series ran from 2008 to 2013.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Philadelphia Eagles have signed wide receiver Shelton Gibson and running back Elijah Holyfield. The NFC East champions placed three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks and defensive end Daeshon Hall on injured reserve. The Eagles also signed offensive tackle Dieugot Joseph to the practice squad and released linebacker Deshaun Davis from the practice squad.

The Eagles host Seattle on Sunday. Philadelphia was missing seven starters on offense in Week 17. Gibson was a fifth-round pick by the Eagles in 2017. He has three career receptions and was released in training camp. Holyfield spent the season on Carolina’s practice squad. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107. Airtime Saturday is 3pm.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Orlando 122 Washington 101

Final New York 117 Portland 93

Final Milwaukee 106 Minnesota 104

Final L.A. Lakers 117 Phoenix 107

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Dallas 4 Nashville 2

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (13)San Diego St. 61 Fresno St. 52

Final (24)Wichita St. 75 East Carolina 69

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Charlotte at Cleveland 7 p.m.

Denver at Indiana 7 p.m.

Toronto at Miami 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota 8 p.m.

Utah at Chicago 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento 10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Columbus at Boston 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N-Y Islanders 7 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona 9 p.m.

N-Y Rangers at Calgary 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas 10 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(1)Gonzaga at Portland 10 p.m.

(4)Oregon at Colorado 9 p.m.

Illinois at (14)Michigan St. 8 p.m.

(20)Dayton at La Salle 8:30 p.m.

