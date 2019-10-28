Pitt Syanagogue shooting remembered: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 10/28/19

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A steady stream of people stopped by the closed Pittsburgh synagogue that one year ago was the scene of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. Lining the fence outside the Tree of Life synagogue stands 11 flowerpots, each bearing one of the names of a person killed in the attack, which also wounded seven others.

People have also been piling bouquets and crocheted hearts at the site and hanging signs on the fence saying the city is “stronger than hate” and diversity is its greatest strength. The Tree of Life building has remained closed since the shooting. The three congregations now worship at two nearby synagogues. A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday evening to honor the victims.

ASHLAND, Pa. (AP) — Officials say a Pennsylvania high school football quarterback was critically injured during a championship game. North Schuylkill High School quarterback Jaden Leiby was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest in Allentown, where a spokesman said he remained in critical but stable condition on Sunday.

The (Pottsville) Republican-Herald reports that the 18-year-old Frackville resident was injured while making a tackle during the third quarter of Friday night’s 29-7 win over Pottsville at Spartan Stadium. Leiby had rushed 13 times for 134 yards and three touchdowns. For the season, Leiby has rushed for 1,287 yards and 18 touchdowns while completing 54-of-98 passes for 718 yards and eight touchdowns. North Schuylkill (9-1), now Schuylkill League Division I champion, plays Pine Grove on Friday in a District 11 Class 3A semifinal.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Fast-tracked legislation negotiated behind closed doors could usher in some advancement to Pennsylvania election laws that critics say are hugely outdated. The bill could be the most substantive changes to Pennsylvania election laws in more than 80 years. Micah Sims is executive director of Common Cause’s Pennsylvania chapter.

Sims says it’s a big moment because Pennsylvania has ranked in the bottom tier of states in election laws. Many states long ago adopted farther-reaching changes to election laws. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf didn’t get leaders of the House and Senate Republican majorities to embrace every election reform he had sought. But Wolf did get a few wins, including expanding voting access and securing millions of dollars for counties to buy voting machines ahead of the 2020 elections.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Activists called upon NBC Universal on Saturday to allow former employees to speak out freely on sexual harassment in the workplace without restriction, rather than having to come to the company first to be released from non-disclosure agreements. The company said Saturday that any former employee who believes they cannot disclose their experience with sexual harassment as a result of a non-disparagement agreement should contact the company, “and we will release them from that perceived obligation.”

The statement, which was emailed to The Associated Press, was first reported Friday night by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, in an emotional segment introducing author Ronan Farrow. The highly influential MSNBC host expressed deep concern that her own company’s bosses had thwarted Farrow’s reporting on sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein — reporting which he then took to The New Yorker, where he won a Pulitzer Prize. Maddow also pointedly questioned NBC’s failure to launch an independent investigation of both the handling of the Weinstein story and of the behavior of Matt

PARIS (AP) — An old painting found in the kitchen of an elderly French woman, who considered it an icon of little importance, has made her a multimillionaire. The work, a masterpiece attributed to the 13th-century Italian painter Cimabue that was discovered earlier this year, sold for 24 million euros ($26.6 million) Sunday.

Dominique Le Coent of Acteon Auction House, who sold the masterpiece to an anonymous buyer near Chantilly, north of Paris, said the sale represented a “world record for a primitive, or a pre-1500 work.”

“It’s a painting that was unique, splendid and monumental. Cimabue was the father of the Renaissance. But this sale goes beyond all our dreams,” Le Coent told The Associated Press. An auctioneer spotted the painting in June while inspecting a woman’s house in Compiegne in northern France and suggested she bring it to experts for an evaluation. It hung on a wall between the kitchen and dining room.

NEW YORK (AP) — Put on a happy face. “Joker” is No. 1 again. Todd Phillip’s R-rated comic-book hit regained the top spot at the weekend box office in its fourth week of release, narrowly besting “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” The Warner Bros.’ sensation, starring Joaquin Phoenix, took in $18.9 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

That came in just above the $18.6 million haul for the Walt Disney Co.’s “Maleficent” sequel, which slid to second after a disappointing No. 1 debut last weekend of $36 million. “Mistress of Evil,” starring Angelina Jolie, is performing better overseas, where it grossed $64.3 million over the weekend. With such a close race at the top between “Joker” and “Mistress of Evil,” the order could switch when final figures are released Monday.

But ticket sales have continued to surge well past expectations for “Joker.” With a modest budget of $60 million, it’s been extraordinarily profitable for Warner Bros. — although the studio, to mitigate risk, shared costs with Bron Studios and Village Roadshow Pictures. This week, “Joker” became the most successful R-rated moved ever, not accounting for inflation, in worldwide release. It’s made $849 million globally, including $47.8 million internationally over the weekend. (Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ” remains the R-rated domestic leader, with $370.8 million.).

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Final Houston 7 Washington 1

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Oklahoma City 120 Golden State 92

Final OT Memphis 134 Brooklyn 133

Final Portland 121 Dallas 119

Final Minnesota 116 Miami 109

Final L.A. Lakers 120 Charlotte 101

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Florida 6 Edmonton 2

Final OT St. Louis 5 Detroit 4

Final Chicago 5 Los Angeles 1

Final N-Y Islanders 5 Philadelphia 3

Final Boston 7 N-Y Rangers 4

Final Ottawa 5 San Jose 2

Final Vegas 5 Anaheim 2

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Seattle 27 Atlanta 20

Final Indianapolis 15 Denver 13

Final New Orleans 31 Arizona 9

Final L.A. Chargers 17 Chicago 16

Final L.A. Rams 24 Cincinnati 10

Final Jacksonville 29 N-Y Jets 15

Final Detroit 31 N-Y Giants 26

Final Tennessee 27 Tampa Bay 23

Final Philadelphia 31 Buffalo 13

Final San Francisco 51 Carolina 13

Final Houston 27 Oakland 24

Final New England 27 Cleveland 13

Final Green Bay 31 Kansas City 24

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Indiana at Detroit 7 p.m.

Chicago at New York 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee 8 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans 8 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix 10 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento 10 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Arizona at Buffalo 7 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver 10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Miami at Pittsburgh 8:15 p.m.

Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation Sports Schedule

Monday:

NFL Miami at Pittsburgh – 7:30 pm on WKOK, and 6:15pm on 100.9 The Valley and wvly.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved