Pitt officer trial: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A jury has acquitted a white former police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager outside Pittsburgh. Former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld was charged with homicide for killing 17-year-old Antwon Rose II last June. Rose was riding in an unlicensed taxi that was involved in a drive-by shooting. Rosfeld pulled the car over and shot Rose in the back, arm and side of the face as the teen ran away.

Rosfeld testified that he thought Rose or another passenger in the car had a gun pointed at him. The jury saw video of the fatal confrontation. The verdict came Friday after fewer than four hours of deliberations. The shooting triggered protests in the Pittsburgh area last year.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane is losing her law license, a few months after she began a jail sentence for perjury, obstruction and other counts. The Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania issued a disbarment order Friday, based on paperwork voluntarily submitted and signed by Kane. She is in Montgomery County’s prison, serving a 10- to 23-month term.

Kane, 52, was convicted in 2016 for leaking information about a grand jury investigation to a Philadelphia newspaper and lying about it. She resigned shortly afterward, and remained out on bail while she pursued appeals. The Scranton native was a little-known former assistant county prosecutor when she was elected attorney general in a landslide in 2012, becoming the first woman and first Democrat to win the office.

Democrats embraced her as a rising star.

However, she was charged in 2015 after former prosecutors with the attorney general’s office complained that a Philadelphia Daily News story had contained information from a grand jury investigation that was protected by secrecy laws. Prosecutors contended that Kane leaked the information to smear two former state prosecutors, who she believed had provided information for an earlier story in The Philadelphia Inquirer that revealed her decision not to pursue charges in a separate corruption case. The court suspended Kane’s license after she was charged in 2015.

READING, Pa. (AP) — A Canadian cannabis business giant has bought Pennsylvania-based hemp company AgriNextUSA as part of a plan to build up its hemp reach in the U.S. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Canopy Growth Corporation is planning to build a series of industrial hemp parks across the country, including Pennsylvania, as part of its expansion plan.

AgriNextUSA head Geoff Whaling says the hemp parks will include textile mills and cannabidiol, or CBD, extraction facilities. He says he will be reaching out to farmers to encourage them to grow the hemp crop. Hemp can be used for many commercial items including paper, clothing, paint and more. The Ontario-based corporation is the world’s largest cannabis company with a market capitalization of $15.7 billion.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN’s Dana Bash is learning the perils of doing personality profiles in a political city that’s always on a war footing. She’s received a social media roasting this week for featuring White House adviser Kellyanne Conway as part of her ongoing feature series, “Badass Women of Washington.” It was first distributed online late Wednesday, and it’s unclear how much of it has been shown on the television networks. Philippe Reines, a longtime communications adviser to Hillary Clinton, urged Bash on Twitter to “stop, just stop” and compared Conway to Joseph Goebbels, propaganda minister for Nazi Germany.

Bash’s series was born two years ago, when she and co-workers wondered what Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election would mean for women working in Washington. Other profile subjects have included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Republican National Committee head Ronna Romney McDaniel, California Sen. Diane Feinstein and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. Some of Bash’s online critics likened the Conway profile to “putting lipstick on a pig” and said Bash was shameless for posting a soft profile on a week that Conway’s boss, President Donald Trump, has been aggressively criticizing Conway’s husband.

When Maggie Haberman, White House reporter for The New York Times, retweeted it as a timely story “from the great Dana Bash,” she was attacked online, too. Bash declined comment and a CNN spokeswoman would not immediately make anyone else available at the network to talk about it. Only Reines’ comment drew a response from the CNN Washington correspondent on social media.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An extremely rare albino penguin has made its debut at Gdansk Zoo in northern Poland. The albino penguin hatched in mid-December and has been under veterinary care. In the wild, such an unusual-looking penguin would be rejected by other penguins and would have little chance of survival.

But in Gdansk, it has its parents and two other friendly penguins.

The bird’s sex has not yet been determined. It weighs over half a kilogram (1.1 pounds) and stands 28 centimeters (11 inches) tall. Zoo director Michal Targowski said Friday the albino penguin “would have become the very first to be attacked by predators.” He said it requires special care, being prone to diseases since it lacks a protective black pigment. He said his team was astonished but are “incredibly happy” to have a baby albino penguin.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

PIAA Class 1A State Championship

Berlin-Brothersvalley 41, Lourdes Regional 32.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — With her team trailing by four early in the fourth quarter, Florida State’s Valencia Myers reminded her teammates in the huddle of where they’d come from. “I told everyone we’re the same team that was down 10 points to Virginia Tech with four minutes left,” and came back to win, Myers said. “So if we can do that, we can definitely come back from down four with a whole quarter left.”

The Seminoles (24-8) did just that, battling back just as they have done several times this season. Kiah Gillespie had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead a balanced scoring attack and fifth-seeded Florida State held on to beat No. 12 Bucknell 70-67 in the opening round of the women’s NCAA Tournament on Friday. Nicki Ekhomu, Nausia Woolfork and Valencia Myers each had 15 points for the Seminoles (24-8), who won their 16th straight first round NCAA Tournament game.

