Pitt black teen shooting death case: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The first two jurors are in place to hear the case of a white police officer accused of shooting to death a black teenager in western Pennsylvania last year. Defense lawyers and prosecutors on Tuesday chose a retired railroad worker and an electronics company worker as the first of 12 jurors and four alternates that will be picked.

They’re being selected in Harrisburg and will be taken to Pittsburgh for the start of trial next week. Former East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld is accused of criminal homicide in the June death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II. Video of the incident shows the 30-year-old Rosfeld firing as Rose ran from a vehicle. The shooting sparked protests. Rosfeld’s lawyer has said his client was in fear and the shooting was justified.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania and several criminal justice reform groups are suing Philadelphia court magistrates over what they say are unfair bail practices that don’t follow rules and unfairly target poor people of color. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday with the Supreme Count of Pennsylvania as a complaint against six Philadelphia arraignment court magistrates who the ACLU claims routinely violate the high court’s rules.

The ACLU says they observed more than 2,000 bail hearings in recent months and allege the magistrates rely too heavily on cash bail and are effectively punishing people for being poor. Gabe Roberts, the director of communications for the First Judicial District of Pennsylvania, says the court can’t comment on pending cases or filings.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s attorney general is opening an investigation into a $2.5 billion natural gas liquids pipeline across southern Pennsylvania that’s been plagued by spills of drilling fluid and improper construction methods. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said on Twitter on Tuesday that his office is taking the investigation into the Mariner East 2 pipeline on a referral from Delaware County’s district attorney.

The pipeline has been operating for just over two months and is owned by Texas-based Energy Transfer.

The company’s pipelines in Pennsylvania include the Mariner East 1, 2 and 2X and have drawn millions in fines and several temporary shutdown orders from state agencies. Meanwhile, Chester County’s district attorney is demanding documents from the company as part of a criminal investigation. Energy Transfer has said it is confident that it hasn’t violated criminal laws.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh city leaders have voted to make pregnancy a protected class in the city’s anti-discrimination code. Councilwoman Erika Strassburger, who introduced the bill in February, says the passage of the legislation Tuesday has the city “leading the way nationwide.”

The Post-Gazette reports Pittsburgh’s anti-discrimination code, which will now include 14 protected classes, applies to employers in city limits that have at least five employees. Rights will now also extend to the partners of pregnant workers, regardless of gender or marital status.

Features

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — You’ve heard the saying about a person cutting off their nose to spite their face? This is a story about a woman who cut off her hand — and is going to face prison time. Authorities in Slovenia say a 21-year-old woman used a power saw to cut off her hand — to collect insurance money. The woman, who wasn’t identified, claimed she was cutting tree branches when she severed her left hand just above the wrist. Officials say family members left the hand behind rather than bring it to the hospital — to make sure the disability was permanent. Doctors, however, recovered it — and reattached the hand. Authorities were tipped off when they realized the family took out insurance contracts with five different companies. Police say they sniffed out the scam before any payments were made.

BOSTON (AP) — A fast-moving college admissions scandal moved from bombshell indictments to guilty pleas in a matter of hours, yet the full fallout from the federal case against the rich and famous could take months or more to unfold. Big names such as actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin headline the list of some 50 people charged in documents released Tuesday that describe a scheme to cheat the admissions process at eight sought-after schools. The parents bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into selective schools, authorities said.

At the center of the scheme was admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer, founder of the Edge College & Career Network of Newport Beach, California, authorities said. Singer pleaded guilty and his lawyer, Donald Heller, said his client intends to cooperate fully with prosecutors and is “remorseful and contrite and wants to move on with his life.” Prosecutors said that parents paid Singer big money from 2011 up until just last month to bribe coaches and administrators to falsely make their children look like star athletes to boost their chances of getting accepted. The consultant also hired ringers to take college entrance exams for students, and paid off insiders at testing centers to correct students’ answers.

BOSTON (AP) — A judge says actress Felicity Huffman can be released on $250,000 in a case in which she is accused of paying a bribe to secure her daughter’s admission to college. A magistrate judge ordered the “Desperate Housewives” star to restrict her travel to the continental United States. Court documents say Huffman paid $15,000 that she disguised as a charitable donation so her daughter could take part in the college entrance-exam cheating scam.

The documents state a cooperating witness met with Huffman and her husband, actor William H. Macy, at their Los Angeles home and explained to them that he “controlled” a testing center and could have somebody secretly change her daughter’s answers. The person told investigators the couple agreed to the plan. Macy attended his wife’s initial court appearance. He has not been charged and authorities have not said why.

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. said on Tuesday that it will stop selling hunting rifles and ammunition at 125 of its stores, replacing the gear with merchandise it believes will sell better at those locations. CEO Edward Stack said the move comes after the sporting goods retailer replaced hunting merchandise in 10 of its stores in last year’s third quarter. Those stores posted strong sales and profit margin numbers in the fourth quarter, he said.

The hunting gear will be removed this year from 125 additional stores where it does not sell well, he said. It will be replaced with “merchandise categories that can drive growth, each based on the needs of that particular market,” he said in a conference call with analysts. As of early February, the company operated 729 Dick’s Sporting Goods stores across the U.S. Dick’s made headlines in 2018 when, in the aftermath of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, it banned the sale of assault-style rifles and the sale of all guns to anyone under 21.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman parlayed a feeling to purchase 30 lottery tickets with the same numbers to win $150,000. Deborah Brown says she purchased 20 Pick 4 tickets with the numbers 1-0-3-1 after seeing those numbers “a couple of times during the day.” She then bought 10 more because she was really feeling it. The number combination won the Feb. 11 drawing and each ticket was worth $5,000. Brown says she “nearly had a heart attack.” She’s considering using the multiple prizes for home renovations.

NEW YORK (AP) — A stage comedy based on the music of Britney Spears will premiere in Chicago this fall. “Once Upon a One More Time” will begin preview performances at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in October. The play is about fairy tale princesses in a book club with only “Grimm’s Fairy Tales” to read — then, a rogue fairy godmother drops a copy of “The Feminine Mystique” on Cinderella’s lap. Spears calls the musical “a dream come true.” The production replaces another jukebox musical that was canceled at that theater: “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” based on Michael Jackson’s music.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations says the New York Jets and former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell have agreed on a deal. ESPN first reported the signing and says the deal is for four years and $52.5 million. The deal gives new coach Adam Gase and second-year quarterback Sam Darnold a big-time playmaker, arguably the best player at his position before Bell opted to sit out all of last season rather than sign a franchise tender with Pittsburgh. The Steelers play on Eagle 107.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons scored 26 points, Joel Embiid had 19 rebounds and made some big plays down the stretch, and the Philadelphia 76ers held off the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-99. Collin Sexton led the Cavs with 26 points and Cedi Osman added 18. Embiid, playing in his second game after missing eight straight with a sore left knee, had a big dunk, a block and then made four straight free throws to seal the win as “MVP” chants replaced the boos in Philly.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored twice during a furious second-period rally and Evgeni Malkin picked up two assists to reach 1,000 career points as the Pittsburgh Penguins edged the Washington Capitals 5-3. Crosby picked up his 32nd and 33rd goal during a three-goal outburst over a span of 1:48 in the second period as Pittsburgh erased a two-goal deficit to take the lead on its way to snapping Washington’s seven-game winning streak.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Class 1A Second Round

Lourdes Regional 53, Berlin-Brothersvalley 50

Class 4A Second Round

Imhotep Charter 68, Danville 37

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Class 2A Second Round=

West Middlesex 50, Juniata Valley 46

Class 3A Second Round

Beaver Area 62, Penns Valley 59

Imhotep Charter 49, Loyalsock 38

Neumann-Goretti 69, Warrior Run 16

