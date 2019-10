JACKSON TWP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – A pipe replacement project is scheduled to close a local road Wednesday in lower Northumberland County. PennDOT tells us crews will be replacing a large drainage pipe along Hooflander Road in Jackson Township.

PennDOT says Hooflander Road will be closed for one day; a detour will be in place using Route 225 and a local road in Jordan Township. Work is weather permitting, with a rain date scheduled for Thursday.