LECK KILL —PennDOT will begin a one day pipe replacement project in lower Northumberland today. The maintenance crew will replace a drainage pipe on Salem Road between Heim Road and Hass Road in Upper Mahanoy Township.

Work will take place from 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. The road will be closed to through traffic. A detour will be in place using Erdman Road, Haas Road, Valley Road, Cider Press Road and Schwaben Creek Road. The Salem Road work is a one day project.