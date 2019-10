MIDDLEBURG– A road project may delay traffic in part of Snyder County today. Penn DOT maintenance crews will replace a pipe on Route 522 outside of Middleburg Borough. There will be lane restrictions from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tomorrow, those same crews will replace a pipe on Route 204 between Salem Road and Erdley Church Road in Jackson Township, Snyder County. That project will also take place between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.