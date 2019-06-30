Pineknotter days celebration is underway

NORTHUMBERLAND- The annual Pineknotter Days celebration began Saturday with the soapbox race. The event is put on annually by police and other local first responders. Today, the Pinemudder steps (or slides…) off at 1pm at Pineknotter Park. The King Street Park will be full of vendors, Re-Creation, and the Pineknotter of the Year award naming Monday evening.
The winners by age, of the 20th Annual Soapbox Derby sponsored by the Northumberland Police Department, Point Township Police Department, and the Anselmo Community Trust Fund. Race was held on King Street between Fourth and Fifth Street.
Prizes are $30 for first, $20 for second, and $10 for third place. All participants receive a free t-shirt.
Age 8
1st Place – Brody Straub – Northumberland
2nd Place – Andrew Simmons – Northumberland
3rd place – Linnely Bordner – Northumberland
Age 9
1st place – Kameron Reed – Northumberland
2nd place – Sebastian Lauver – New Berlin
3rd place – Payton Ulp – Northumberland
Age 10
1st Place – Josiah Vovakes – Northumberland
2nd Place – Cyrus Dolye – Pennsdale
3rd place – Averie Bingaman – Northumberland
Age 11
1st place – Hunter Bordner – Northumberland
2nd place – Jack Pridogich – Point Township
3rd place – Carter Beaver – Northumberland
Age 12
1st place – Joslyn Bond – Northumberland
2nd place -Micah Minnier – Northumberland
3rd place – Morgan Minnier – Northumberland