Pineknotter days celebration is underway

NORTHUMBERLAND- The annual Pineknotter Days celebration began Saturday with the soapbox race. The event is put on annually by police and other local first responders. Today, the Pinemudder steps (or slides…) off at 1pm at Pineknotter Park. The King Street Park will be full of vendors, Re-Creation, and the Pineknotter of the Year award naming Monday evening.

The winners by age, of the 20th Annual Soapbox Derby sponsored by the Northumberland Police Department, Point Township Police Department, and the Anselmo Community Trust Fund. Race was held on King Street between Fourth and Fifth Street.

Prizes are $30 for first, $20 for second, and $10 for third place. All participants receive a free t-shirt.

Age 8

1st Place – Brody Straub – Northumberland

2nd Place – Andrew Simmons – Northumberland

3rd place – Linnely Bordner – Northumberland

Age 9

1st place – Kameron Reed – Northumberland

2nd place – Sebastian Lauver – New Berlin

3rd place – Payton Ulp – Northumberland

Age 10

1st Place – Josiah Vovakes – Northumberland

2nd Place – Cyrus Dolye – Pennsdale

3rd place – Averie Bingaman – Northumberland

Age 11

1st place – Hunter Bordner – Northumberland

2nd place – Jack Pridogich – Point Township

3rd place – Carter Beaver – Northumberland

Age 12

1st place – Joslyn Bond – Northumberland

2nd place -Micah Minnier – Northumberland

3rd place – Morgan Minnier – Northumberland