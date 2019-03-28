Pilot program for opioids: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines 3/28/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is setting up a $15 million pilot program to give support services and housing help for state residents fighting opioid addiction. Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said Wednesday the federal grants aim to encourage treatment and recovery and reduce overdose deaths. Housing aid could include temporary rent assistance.

The support services could include applying for food stamps, linking people with recovery services and working out transportation needs. The money is going to 16 agencies and health entities, based on a formula that takes into account their county’s rate of substance abuse disorder and overdose-related deaths. The administration estimates that drug overdose deaths in Pennsylvania fell from about 5,600 in 2017 to about 4,300 last year.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Over 2,000 students and faculty members have taken advantage of free vaccine booster shots at Philadelphia’s Temple University as the school tries to contain a mumps outbreak. City health officials say nearly 2,300 people were given shots Wednesday during the first of two clinics offering the MMR vaccine. The city health department says that as of Wednesday, the number of confirmed and probable cases of mumps at the school has reached 106.

The MMR vaccine, for measles, mumps and rubella, will be available to all Temple students, faculty and staff again on Friday. Twenty-year-old communications major Lauryn Edmondson was among those getting a booster shot on Wednesday. She says she was initially “freaked out” by the outbreak(backslash) but now is just focusing on the facts. Mumps is a viral infection that involves swollen glands.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Some Pittsburgh City Council members are speaking out against gun-control legislation that cleared a key hurdle Wednesday. The council voted 6-3 to approve a package of bills that would, among other things, place restrictions on military-style assault weapons like the one used in the synagogue attack last year. A final vote will take place next week.

Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith voted against the measures, predicting they’d never be enforced in the face of a promised legal challenge by gun-rights advocates. Under Pennsylvania law, municipalities don’t have the right to regulate the possession or ownership of guns. Councilman Anthony Coghill calls the legislation a distraction and says he’ll have a tough time facing his constituents if the city spends a fortune on lawyers.

But Councilman Corey O’Connor, a co-sponsor, says “it is the right time to have this fight.”

READING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy was wounded when her firearm accidentally discharged in the basement of an eastern Pennsylvania courthouse. Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht said the wounded deputy, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to Reading Hospital, where she was reported in good condition.

The shooting occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Berks County Courthouse and Services Center in downtown Reading. It drew a large response from fellow deputies, city police and other law enforcement representatives. The county district attorney’s office is investigating.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook is extending its ban on hate speech to prohibit the promotion and support of white nationalism and white separatism. The company previously allowed such material even though it has long banned “white supremacists.” The social network says it hadn’t applied its ban to expressions of white nationalism because it previously linked such expressions with broader concepts of nationalism and separatism — such as American pride or Basque separatism, both of which are still allowed.

But civil rights groups and academics called this view “misguided” and have long pressured the company to change its stance. Facebook says it concluded after months of “conversations” with them that white nationalism and separatism cannot be meaningfully separated from white supremacy and organized hate groups.

WISCONSIN (AP) — A single ticket sold in Wisconsin has matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing to win the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. A statement on the Powerball website says that due to strong ticket sales, the jackpot climbed to an estimated $768.4 million at the time of the drawing with a cash option of $477 million.

It was originally estimated to be the 4th largest jackpot. The numbers announced Wednesday are 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and the Powerball number is 12. Seven tickets matched all five white balls, but missed matching the red Powerball to win a $1 million prize. Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Barbara Bush says Donald Trump caused her “angst” during the 2016 election and led her to question whether she was still a Republican in the months before she died. The late former first lady’s thoughts about Trump were revealed in excerpts published Wednesday in USA Today of an upcoming biography, “The Matriarch.”

In a February 2018 interview, Bush was asked if she still considered herself a Republican. She replied, “I’d probably say ‘no’ today.” She died in April at age 92. Mrs. Bush recalls drafting a funny letter to mail after the election congratulating Bill Clinton on becoming a presidential spouse. But Bush said when she woke up, she realized “to my horror that Trump had won.” A friend gave the former first lady a clock that counted down the time remaining in Trump’s first term that she kept at her bedside.

PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays are exploring the possibility of using blue lights to tint the roof of Tropicana Field in hopes of giving the domed stadium a different look as well as making it easier for players to track flyballs during games. The lights are part of a new LED lighting system installed throughout the team’s home park. Plans to use them this year are pending approval by Major League Baseball, which is not expected to make a decision before the Rays open the season today (Thursday) against the Houston Astros.

The club began testing the blue lights after breaking spring training camp in Port Charlotte this week, with players offering mixed reviews about how effective they might be in helping them track fly balls. Testing will continue with no definitive timetable for deciding to move forward with the plan to use them during games.

The Rays played an exhibition game at Tropicana Field on Tuesday. The blue lights were turned on during the national anthem, but not during the game.

CHICAGO (AP) — Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx on Wednesday defended the decision by her staff to drop charges that “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett staged a racist, anti-gay attack in January. Foxx recused herself before Smollett was charged last month because she had discussed the case with a Smollett family member. The case was handed to First Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Magats.

“I believe that the outcome — him having to forfeit the $10,000, having to do community service, based on the allegations, and again the (low level) felony and no (criminal) background, are an outcome that we could expect with this type of case,” she said. She also insisted no one tried to intervene on Smollett’s behalf, despite emails showing that Foxx was contacted by people linked to Smollett about the case.

“There was no attempt, whatsoever, to influence the outcome of this case,” she said. “None whatsoever.”

Email and text messages provided to the Chicago Sun-Times by Foxx’s office show former first lady Michelle Obama’s chief of staff Tina Tchen contacted Foxx a few days after the report of the attack to set up a telephone conversation with a Smollett relative.

Also Wednesday, a spokeswoman for Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said the Democrat is considering a lawmaker’s request to review the prosecutors’ decision to dismiss charges against Smollett. Raoul spokeswoman Annie Thompson had no further comment Wednesday. Republican state Rep. David McSweeney filed a resolution requesting a “comprehensive examination” of the circumstances around the Smollett case.

NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Maddow isn’t backing away from her coverage of President Donald Trump and any connection to Russia’s involvement in trying to influence the 2016 presidential campaign. The question is how much her fans want to listen. Maddow’s audience has dipped on her two days back on the air since Attorney General William Barr reported that special counsel Robert Mueller had found no collusion between Trump and Russia’s efforts. Her audience of 2.5 million on Monday was 19 percent below her average this year, and it went down further to 2.3 million on Tuesday, the Nielsen company said.

Meanwhile, her head-to-head competitor on Fox News Channel, Sean Hannity, saw his audience soar on Monday to 4 million viewers, a 32 percent increase from his average. It slipped to 3.57 million on Tuesday. One of Trump’s most prominent media fans, Hannity was to interview the president on Wednesday’s show.

Hannity and Maddow have run neck-and-neck atop the cable news ratings this year, with Maddow having the slight edge.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Breakdancing and three other sports have made the next move toward becoming medal events at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The International Olympic Committee’s executive board has recommended adding breakdancing, skateboarding, sports climbing, and surfing to the Paris program when the full membership meets in June.

A final decision must be made by the board in December 2020 after further monitoring of the four. IOC president Thomas Bach says the “more youthful and urban” sports offer “new opportunities to connect with the young generation.” Though breakdancing would be a new addition, the other three are already confirmed on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics lineup. Bach says all four will continue to be assessed for how the sport is managed, and the integrity of competitions and judging.

PARK VALLEY, Utah (AP) — Police say Michelle Richan was stranded for a week in snow and mud in rural Utah — but she was prepared. Richan says she even had enough food and water in her SUV to last another week. The Deseret News reports Richan got stuck on March 19 while traveling home to Brigham City from Eureka, Nevada.

Trapped without cellphone service, she decided to stay put, spending her time collecting firewood and burning fires. A pilot spotted Richan from his small plane and radioed searchers. A snowplow driver found her Tuesday and freed her vehicle. Richan says she carries survival gear when she travels because she likes to go to remote places.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier scored in regulation and provided the only goal in a shootout as the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 Wednesday night. Radko Gudas, Travis Konecny and Ryan Hartman also scored for Philadelphia, which remained mathematically alive for a playoff berth. Auston Matthews, Connor Brown, Nazem Kadri and William Nylander scored for Toronto.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia is amped for Bryce Harper’s arrival since he left the Washington Nationals to sign a $330 million, 13-year contract with the Phillies. The 2015 NL MVP has stirred anticipation in town for opening day not felt in years. Harper takes his first swing toward Philly’s first postseason appearance since 2011 in the opener against Julio Teheran and the NL East champion Atlanta Braves. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com. The Phillies are on the radio today at 2:30pm, we’ll have an encore Dan Patrick Show on WKOK.com.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Oklahoma City 107 Indiana 99

Final Golden State 118 Memphis 103

Final Portland 118 Chicago 98

Final Washington 124 Phoenix 121

Final Utah 115 L.A. Lakers 100

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final SO Philadelphia 5 Toronto 4

Final Boston 6 N-Y Rangers 3

Final Dallas 2 Calgary 1

Final Colorado 4 Vegas 3

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Chi Cubs at Texas 4:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto 3:37 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay 4:00 p.m.

L-A Angels at Oakland 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota 4:10 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Kansas City 4:15 p.m.

Boston at Seattle 7:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N-Y Mets at Washington 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at L-A Dodgers 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Miami 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego 4:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Orlando at Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Brooklyn at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Toronto at N-Y Knicks 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Miami 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee 8:00 p.m.

Denver at Houston 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans 8:00 p.m.

Cleveland at San Antonio 8:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Washington at Carolina 7:00 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus 7:00 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo 7:00 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa 7:30 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at Winnipeg 8:00 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton 9:00 p.m.

L.A. Kings at Vancouver 10:00 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose 10:30 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Oregon at (2) Virginia 9:59 p.m.

(10) Florida St. at (4) Gonzaga 7:09 p.m.

(13) Purdue at (6) Tennessee 7:29 p.m.

(9) Texas Tech at (8) Michigan 9:39 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved