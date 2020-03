KLINGERSTOWN – Some firefighters from Northumberland County were called to a barn fire in Schuylkill County overnight.

Northumberland County 9-1-1 dispatchers tell us, the fire started around 1 a.m. at a barn on Municipal Road in Klingerstown. The barn was said to normally house pigs, but no pigs were inside the barn at the time of the fire.

Heavy smoke and water damage is reported and an investigation is underway into what caused that early morning fire in Klingerstown.