SUNBURY – The City of Sunbury is dealing with over $1,000 in damages after two city pier lights along the Susquehanna River were smashed. According to The Daily Item, the lights were knocked over, leaving wires exposed and damaging one of the decorative panels.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sunbury Police at 570-286-4584. In July 2018, wood railings around the gazebo along Front Street were broken. That damage cost the city $500, but no one has been charged from that vandalism.