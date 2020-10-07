PIDA awards funding to support business expansion in Snyder County

HARRISBURG – More business expansion and job creation is heading for Snyder County, thanks to the approvals of two new low-interest loan approvals from PIDA.

Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority loans will help fund the construction of a 263,000 square-foot produce growing, processing and warehouse facility on Lorain Drive in Penn Township.

Governor Wolf says PENN Greenhouse LLC, through SEDA-COG, was approved for a $2.25 million PIDA real estate loan, and a $700,000 PIDA machinery and equipment loan. The expansion will create 59 new jobs in three years and the total project cost is over $19 million.

PENN Greenhouse is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BrightFarms INC, which also recently opened a 280,000 square foot facility at the Pauling Station business/industrial park in Snyder County.