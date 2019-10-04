Pickup driver hospitalized after crash w/ tractor-trailer

LIMESTONEVILLE – A pick-up truck driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a tractor-trailer on I-80 in the Valley. Columbia-Montour 911 tells us the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. Friday along I-80 east in Northumberland County at mile marker 218.The 911 center says the crash occurred at the entrance ramp of the rest area there.

The 911 center says the pick-up truck driver was entrapped and was finally taken to Geisinger just before 2 a.m. A lane of I-80 east was closed for a short time for cleanup.