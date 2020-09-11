PIAA warns schools not to defy Governor’s crowd limits

MECHANICSBURG – The PIAA is cautioning their 12 districts that schools should not defy Governor Tom Wolf’s limits on the number of spectators at sporting events.

In our area, District 4 President Chris Venna says he got an email Thursday from PIAA Executive Director Dr. Bob Lombardi. According to Venna, Lombardi said not following the recommendations of no more than 25 people at an indoors event, and 250 people outdoors, would ‘put us all in a precarious position.’

In the email, Lombardi asked all districts to remind their schools to keep working through the legislative process if they want change. Lombardi is asking districts to stay the course while House Bill 2787 is awaiting the governor’s action. The bill would give school districts the power to set limits on attendance at sporting events.

The bill has already passed the house and senate, but the governor is expected to veto the bill. However, a 2/3 majority vote by the general assembly would override the veto and make it become law. Lombardi warns violating the order will cause a ‘huge problem’ to keep its support from the General Assembly.

Meantime, Thursday evening, the Shikellamy School Board voted to allow 500 fans at football games, starting with Shikellamy’s home opener next Friday night, contingent upon a vote at Monday’s Sunbury City Council meeting.