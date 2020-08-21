PIAA votes to permit fall sports based on local school decisions

MECHANICSBURG – High School fall sports are a go in the Valley and statewide. During its meeting Friday, the PIAA voted 25-5 to permit fall sports to begin Monday, based on local school decisions. The PIAA says the decision to compete in athletics should be made locally, allowing each school entity to decide whether to proceed and which sports to sponsor.

Executive Director Bob Lombardi says the board has always been wanting to give it a try, “Two weeks ago when we met, everyone was given a homework assignment; go back to your areas and survey everybody and see what’s going on, who wants to do what. They came back and shared some information and the numbers were overwhelming.”

However, the PIAA reminds those who’ve strongly advocated for athletics must keep strict adherence to school health and safety plans. The PIAA also voted based on local school decisions, it will monitor school participation and may pursue alternate solutions if needed.

Practices, including football heat acalimazation, will start Monday, and as for competition, Lombardi says, “Well golf, if they practice Monday, they can play Thursday. Tennis, the following Monday. Cross Country, girls volleyball, field hockey, soccer, football and water polo…the earliest start date for them would be September 11.”

Reports say spectators are not allowed at this point, per the Governor’s office order of only 250 or less outdoors.

