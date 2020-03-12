PIAA suspends all high school winter championships

MECHANICSBURG – The PIAA has announced all high school winter sports championships have been postponed due to coronavirus concerns. In a release, the PIAA says its board of directors unanimously approved the move to suspend championships for a minimum of two weeks.

Meantime, in Lewisburg, the high school swimming and diving championships at Bucknell University has been shortened with a limited number of spectators present. The championships will conclude at the end of today’s mid-afternoon diving session.

Both high school boys and girls basketball state tournaments have been suspended as well.

The PIAA says this hiatus will allow schools time to perform self-assessments and make decisions to promote optimal health conditions in their communities.