PIAA releases guidelines for resuming fall sports

MECHANICSBURG – The PIAA has announced guidelines for resuming fall sports and school districts can choose the plan that suits them best. Since COVID-19 has impacted all 67 counties differently, the PIAA says they wanted to offer flexibility, rather than a “one size fits all” approach.

Mike Gross from Lancaster Newspapers joined The Steve Jones Show and says the PIAA consulted with a Sports Medicine Advisory Committee to play fall sports safely, “What they have said is, as far as they are concerned, fall sports can start on schedule as long as all the safety considerations are met and as long as all the participants meet all the guidelines. Also, they said that if there is a positive test on a team, it will be a 14 day quarantine.”

However, the school district still has the final say in whether or not fall sports will take place. Gross said, “Even if the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania agrees with starting fall sports on time, I believe it will ultimately be up to individual school districts. I imagine you are going to have some very contentious school board meetings.”

If a school district follows a regular start for the fall 2020 sports schedule, the first date for fall heat accalamatization is August 10. The first practice date for all fall sports is August 17th, and the first football game would be August 28th for ‘Week 0.’ All other sports, including cross country, field hockey and soccer can have their first game September 4th. In an alternate start, football would start September 18. A hybrid start would push competition for all fall sports back to no later than Monday, October 5. See the complete set of possible schedules here: PIAA GUIDELINES FOR FALL SPORTS