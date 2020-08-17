PIAA official: ‘Fairly confident’ fall sports can proceed

MECHANICSBURG (AP) – The group that oversees Pennsylvania school sports is signaling again that it’s seriously considering moving ahead with the fall season despite the governor’s recommendation that schools bail on athletics until 2021. Melissa Mertz, associate executive director of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, said Monday in a radio interview that “we feel fairly confident that we can get school sports up and running.”

The PIAA board plans to make a final decision on fall sports when it meets Friday. The administration of Gov. Tom Wolf says that youth sports increase the risk of spreading the virus and should be canceled for now.