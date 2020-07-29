PIAA: At high school sports, no spectators for now

MECHANICSBURG – There will be no fans at fall high school sporting events across the Valley and the state, for now. In part of its guidance to return to play released Wednesday, the PIAA says ‘at this time, spectators for K-12 events are not allowed.’ The PIAA’s Preliminary School Sports Guidance document states having spectators will be contingent upon future health conditions within state and local communities. Officials anticipate more information will be forthcoming from the Governor’s Office and Department of Education.

Should spectators be allowed back in, protocols will be in place, including:

– Seating areas, including bleachers, must adhere to social distancing requirements of at least 6 feet of spacing for anyone not in the same household. Adults must wear face coverings at all times.

– Spectators should not enter the field of play or bench areas.

– Nonessential visitors, spectators, and volunteers should be limited when possible, including activities with external groups or organizations.