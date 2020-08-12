PIAA to Governor: We want to talk about ‘possible options for sports’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania school sports’ governing body has told Gov. Tom Wolf it wants to talk with his aides about “possible options for fall sports” among its member schools. PIAA’s executive director argues in a letter to Wolf that school-sanctioned sports are in a better position than recreational leagues to ensure compliance with pandemic safety measures. Wolf has issued a nonbinding recommendation that youth sports be canceled until January. A spokesperson for Wolf says the administration has been in touch with the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association about having further discussions. The PIAA has put off a decision about whether to follow Wolf’s recommendation until Aug. 21.