PIAA cancels winter sports championships and spring sports season

MECHANICSBURG – High school sports are officially done for the season, following Governor Tom Wolf’s announcement schools are closed for the remainder of the academic year. In a release, the PIAA says it is cancelling its winter championships and spring sports season.

PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi says the decision was a difficult one for everyone involved. He says the PIAA’s thoughts remain with the thousands of student-athletes, coaches, officials and family members affected. He says the PIAA’s position reflects a steadfast priority of keeping student-athletes, officials, and member schools staffs and communities safe.