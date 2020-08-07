PIAA: Beginning of fall sports delayed two weeks

MECHANICSBURG – The high school fall sports season is on a two-week delay. After its board meeting Friday, the PIAA announced all fall sports-related activities are paused for two weeks. Voluntary workouts may continue with local approval. The PIAA says it will meet again August 21 to further discuss whether to hold fall sports.

During this two-week time frame, the PIAA is calling on Governor Wolf, the Pennsylvania General Assembly, and the Departments of Health and Education to further collaborate with them to further discuss fall sports. The PIAA says based on currently known information, strict adherence by schools to their adopted plans should provide a ‘reasonably safe environment’ to participate in fall sports.