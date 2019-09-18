Home
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Wood-Mode back in full operation

WKOK Staff | September 18, 2019 |

KREAMER – The Valley’s largest employer is back in operation and dozens of the long-time workers are happy to be back at a place they call home. Wood-Mode Custom Cabinetry’s main production restarted about two weeks ago. See the fully story here.

 

Wood-Mode is trying to re-purpose all leftover, unfinished orders before its closing in May.

VIDEO LINKS:

