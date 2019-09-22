PHOTOS HERE: CSVT pictures show progress on high bridge
WKOK Staff |
September 22, 2019 |
Facing south, the southside parapet rebar is visible, and the wooden safety railing
WINFIELD – Work continues on the $156 million CSVT river bridge at Winfield, and WKOK got an inside look at the ongoing construction.
The main concrete pouring device, goes over the rebar first, followed by two ‘Bid-Well’ platforms which smooth, finish and ‘tine’ the surface, leaving the lines you see on the top of concrete.
Another Bid-Well platform, workers work from the wood platform smoothing the concrete.
A Bid-Well worker platform
Erosion control baffles will be placed along the sides of the mountain when the bridge is complete.
The West Branch from about 120 feet up.
The next section to be covered with concrete, rebar is ready, and testing basins are ready to accept concrete for testing during the pour.
A panoramic picture of the a section of the bridge poured last week.
