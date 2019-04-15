Phils win 3-1 in 14: AP Penna. Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 4/15/19

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders is challenging President Donald Trump to deny federal contracts to General Motors until the company reopens shuttered plants. The Democratic presidential contender accuses Trump of betraying the working people who got him elected. Campaigning in Ohio and Pennsylvania on Sunday, Sanders said good corporate citizenship by multinationals like GM should be a condition for getting business from Washington.

Sanders spoke in Lordstown, Ohio, where GM has closed a plant, and rallied in Pittsburgh in his first visit of 2019 to the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania. Sanders says Trump’s “biggest lie was that he was going to stand up for working families and take on the establishment.”

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis-based company has issued a recall for melon products sold in 16 states after being linked to a salmonella outbreak. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday that the recall includes cut watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe produced by Caito Foods LLC. The fruit has been sold under various brands or labels at Kroger, Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Target and Whole Foods.

The affected states are Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Health officials advise consumers to check packaging to determine if the melon was distributed by Caito Foods, and, if so, not to eat it. They advise stores to pull the products from shelves.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The mayor of Philadelphia says President Donald Trump’s idea to ship detained migrants to so-called sanctuary cities shows the “contempt” his administration has for basic human dignity.

Jim Kenney says Philadelphia welcomes immigrants and its diversity is what makes it a great city. He says despite Trump’s “disgraceful” use of people as “tools for political retribution,” Philadelphia would “welcome these immigrants just as we have embraced our immigrant communities for decades.”

Earlier Friday, Trump tweeted he’s “giving strong considerations” to placing “Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only.” The tweet came hours after the White House said the idea was no longer under consideration. Trump is accusing Democrats of failing to overhaul immigration law. Sanctuary cities — like Philadelphia, New York and San Francisco — are places where authorities don’t work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to round up those living in the country illegally.

NEW HOPE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania police officer who mistakenly pulled his weapon rather than his stun gun won’t face charges for shooting a man in police custody. Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub says last month’s shooting was an accident. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the officer, who retired Wednesday and whose name was not released, shot 38-year-old Brian Riling during a scuffle inside a holding cell at the New Hope Police Department on March 3.

Weintraub says as the officer struggled with Riling, he yelled “Taser!” as a warning, but mistakenly drew his gun and shot him in the stomach. Riling was in critical condition but has been released from the hospital.

Riling was in police custody after an arrest earlier that day on intimidation charges.

His attorney Richard Fink says he has no comment.

NEW YORK (AP) — Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s name is on the lips of nearly everyone at Fox News. A study found that the New York City Democrat was mentioned 3,181 times on Fox News Channel and its sister Fox Business Network during the six-week period of Feb. 25 to April 7, or just under 76 times a day. Not a day went by when she wasn’t spoken about on Fox.

The liberal watchdog Media Matters for America, which did the research, called it an obsession and said the first term representative has become the network’s latest bogeyman, “someone for hosts and guests to demonize, knock down and refer to whenever grievances need to be aired against the Democratic Party.”

Media Matters for America did not analyze other news shows for this report. Its mission is to monitor conservative news in the U.S. media.

Fox has talked about Ocasio-Cortez’s advocacy for a Green New Deal, called her a hypocrite for using cars and has fed off her social media pronouncements. Fox’s Sean Hannity called her “the real speaker of the House,” instead of Nancy Pelosi. Tucker Carlson has called her an “idiot wind bag,” a “pompous little twit,” a “fake revolutionary,” ”self-involved and dumb,” a “moron and nasty and more self-righteous than any televangelist.”

Fox personalities like Carlson and Jeanine Pirro have called her “a bartender,” in reference to a pre-politics job. There are also derogatory allusions to her youth, like when commentator Brit Hume said that “she’s kind of adorable in sort of the way that a 5-year-old child can be adorable,” according to the research.

Asked for comment on Saturday, a Fox spokeswoman noted that Ocasio-Cortez, 29, has received plenty of media attention elsewhere, including prominent features in Time magazine, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone and the Hollywood Reporter.

UNDERHILL, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont girl isn’t happy that her disabled pet chicken was joked about on “Saturday Night Live.” The chicken, named Granite Heart, is learning to walk with a custom wheelchair.

On a recent ‘SNL’ episode, the television show’s “Weekend Update” co-host said she should “just eat the chicken.”

Ten-year-old Alora Wood of Underhill, Vermont, tells NECN-TV that she knows the segment was meant to be a joke, but says what if it was a dog. The chicken was born with a deformed foot. The girl says: “Any creature, no matter how big, no matter how small, they deserve to have a perfect life.” The custom wheelchair came from a company in Amherst, New Hampshire, that makes pet wheelchairs.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A fraternity at Penn State University has been placed on interim suspension over a student’s serious injury and alleged misuse of alcohol. Penn State Student Affairs says the Theta Chi fraternity can’t host events, recruit new members or participate in campus functions while under investigation.

The student was injured and hospitalized on March 30.

The university didn’t provide details on what the injury was or if the student was a member of the fraternity.

The suspension comes two years after a Penn State sophomore died after a night of drinking and hazing at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house. Tim Piazza, a 19-year-old engineering student, died from severe head and abdominal injuries after suffering a series of falls inside the frat house in February 2017. Twenty-eight members of the now-shuttered fraternity have faced charges.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A prosecutor is refusing to approve criminal charges against Pittsburgh’s mayor and six City Council members over the passage of firearms laws that gun-rights advocates say are blatant and deliberate violations of state law. Seven city residents tried to file private criminal complaints Friday against Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto, who signed the legislation into law this week, and council members who voted to approve the bills.

The complaints charge the mayor and council with official oppression and other counts. Pennsylvania law allows citizens to file criminal charges, subject to approval by the district attorney. The Allegheny County district attorney is refusing to accept the residents’ complaints, saying the legislation has yet to take effect.

The gun restrictions were passed after a mass shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue. Gun rights advocates are suing to get the laws overturned.

UHRICHSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Police say a couple made laxative-laced cookies for striking school employees because they were tired of the noise from the picket line near their home. Authorities in eastern Ohio say none of the striking workers ate the sugar cookies, but the couple was charged with contaminating the treats.

Police say the pair complained on Facebook about drivers honking in support of the striking bus drivers, cooks and custodians.

Investigators say they also made a video showing the laxative pills being mixed into the cookie batter.

The strike in the Claymont School District in Tuscarawas (tus-kuh-RAH’-wus) County is in its third week.

Authorities say Bo Cosens and Rachel Sharrock appeared in court Tuesday to face several charges.

Sharrock’s attorney declined to comment Friday. Court records didn’t list an attorney for Cosens.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods blazing to victory in his Sunday red at the Masters, a scene once so familiar, was never more stunning. It was only two years ago at Augusta National that Woods needed a nerve block just to hobble upstairs to the Champions Dinner, unsure he would ever play another round of golf. He had a fourth back surgery with hopes of simply playing with his two children, not chasing Jack Nicklaus in history.

And now it’s all pieced back together — his life, his back, even golf. A fallen hero, a crippled star, Woods is a Masters champion again. He won his fifth green jacket, his 15th major, but never with this much raw emotion. The most ferocious fist pump was when he walked off the 18th green, scooped up 10-year-old son Charlie, and embraced his mother and his 11-year-old daughter Sam.

“For them to see what it’s like to have their dad win a major championship, I hope that’s something they will never forget,” Woods said. Who can ever forget this day? “It’s hard to really feel bad about how I played because I just witnessed history,” said Xander Schauffele, one of three players who finished second. “It was really cool coming down the stretch, all the historic holes, Tiger making the roars. I feel like I got full Masters experience.”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An Indiana man is suing his parents for getting rid of his vast pornography collection, which he estimates is worth $29,000. The 40-year-old man last week filed a lawsuit in federal court in Michigan, where he moved in with his parents in 2016 following a divorce. He says that when he moved out 10 months later, they delivered his things to his new home in Muncie, Indiana, but that his 12 boxes of pornographic films and magazines were missing.

His parents admit they dumped the porn, which included titles such as “Frisky Business” and “Big Bad Grannys.” The man filed a complaint with police, but the Ottawa County prosecutor declined to press charges. The lawsuit includes an email excerpt from the man’s father, who told his son, “I did you a big favor by getting rid of all this stuff.” The man is seeking triple financial damages of roughly $87,000.

MIAMI (AP) — Jean Segura’s two-run home run to left in the 14th inning put Philadelphia on top, and the Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 in the longest game of the young season for either team. Andrew McCutchen tripled to the wall in left-center, and Segura followed with his first home run of the season. The Marlins struck out 18 times _ a day after pounding out 18 hits _ and combined to go 5 for 45 at the plate. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com. The Phillies play the Mets tonight at 6:30pm.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Islanders are on the cusp of just their second playoff series win in more than a quarter-century. Jordan Eberle scored for the third straight game, Robin Lehner stopped 25 shots and the Islanders rolled to a 4-1 victory over the stunned Pittsburgh Penguins to take a 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference quarterfinal. Garrett Wilson scored for the Penguins but Pittsburgh fell into a massive hole when it again struggled to generate offense against the Islanders.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rookie Jason Martin hit a tiebreaking double in the top of the ninth inning against Washington’s shaky bullpen, then Felipe Vázquez escaped a bases-loaded jam to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 4-3 win over the Nationals. The Pirates took two of three and won a series at Nationals Park for the first time since 2013. Josh Bell drew a leadoff walk in the ninth from Wander Suero and later scored on Martin’s two-out double. Washington’s bullpen has the worst ERA in the majors.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

L-A Angels at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m., postponed

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Chi White Sox 5 N-Y Yankees 2

Final Boston 4 Baltimore 0

Final Tampa Bay 8 Toronto 4

Final Minnesota 6 Detroit 4

Final Kansas City 9 Cleveland 8

Final Texas 8 Oakland 7

Final Houston 3 Seattle 2

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 3 Miami 1, 14 Innings

Final Pittsburgh 4 Washington 3

Final Colorado 4 San Francisco 0

Final L-A Dodgers 7 Milwaukee 1

Final Arizona 8 San Diego 4

Final St. Louis 9 Cincinnati 5

Final Atlanta 7 N-Y Mets 3

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 84 Indiana 74

Final Portland 104 Oklahoma City 99

Final Milwaukee 121 Detroit 86

Final Houston 122 Utah 90

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final N-Y Islanders 4 Pittsburgh 1

Final Columbus 3 Tampa Bay 1

Final Winnipeg 6 St. Louis 3

Final Vegas 6 San Jose 3

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final New York 2 Kansas City 2

