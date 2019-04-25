Phils’ Hoskins Get Revenge: AP PA Headlines, Features,Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 4/25/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal appeals court is reversing a judge’s decision to make a high-ranking Pennsylvania state senator personally pay $29,000 in legal bills for lawyers who successfully challenged Pennsylvania’s congressional districts as unconstitutionally gerrymandered. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday that Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati had been sued in his professional capacity, so he can’t be liable personally. The court left in place the ruling that lawyers for the plaintiffs should be reimbursed, but didn’t specify who must pay. Scarnati lawyer Matt Haverstick says that’s a call Scarnati will make. He says a decision about further appeals is under review. Scarnati, a Republican, moved the case from state court to federal court, but co-defendants who needed to agree didn’t go along with it or weren’t consulted.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Allentown has become Pennsylvania’s seventh diocese to open a victims’ compensation fund since a landmark grand jury report accusing senior church officials of systematically covering up the sexual abuse of children. The diocese’s program began Tuesday and is open for applications through Sept. 30. It opens as state lawmakers renew a long-running debate over whether now-adult victims who long ago passed Pennsylvania’s age limit to sue should get another chance to take dioceses and perpetrators to court. Pennsylvania’s bishops oppose it and say dioceses have long since changed. Victims’ advocates say compensation funds don’t offer a court’s power to force dioceses to divulge what church officials knew about an abuser and whether they covered it up.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Imprisoned actor Bill Cosby is renewing attacks on a Pennsylvania trial judge as he again seeks bail while he appeals his sex-assault conviction. Lawyers for the 81-year-old Cosby filed a bail motion Wednesday with the state Superior Court. They complain that Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill has not issued a post-trial opinion explaining key trial decisions in the seven months since Cosby’s sentencing. The defense needs the opinion to pursue Cosby’s appeals. There is no deadline for judges to file their opinions, and some spend months on them in complex cases. The motion accuses O’Neill of harboring a personal grudge against a defense witness. O’Neill’s office says he won’t have a comment on the motion. Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term for drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The former mayor of Reading has been sentenced to eight years in prison for corruption. A federal judge Wednesday also ordered 71-year-old Vaughn Spencer to pay a $35,000 fine and serve three years on supervised release. Spencer will report to prison June 13. Before his sentencing, Spencer apologized to the citizens of Reading. He said he had let them down. Spencer was convicted in August on conspiracy and bribery charges for exchanging contracts for campaign contributions. He was mayor of Reading from 2012 until his failed reelection bid in 2015.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania firefighters say a man was stuck in a sewer and rescued after construction workers heard him calling for help from underground. Video shows the man, who appears to be barefoot, stumbling and being held up by emergency workers as they put him on a gurney. He told fire officials he woke up down there. The workers heard him yelling for help Tuesday morning in Allentown. Firefighters arrived, opened a manhole cover and helped him up a ladder to street level. The rescued man was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown. It’s unclear how he got into the sewer and exactly how long he’d been down there. Allentown Fire Captain John Christopher said the man was mildly hypothermic and dehydrated and could have been down there for days.

NEW YORK (AP) — By any measure, the release of “Avengers: Endgame” is a movie-theater event unlike any other. When the 22nd film in Marvel Studios’ saga opens in North American theaters on Thursday night, it will land on more screens than any movie ever has in U.S. and Canadian theaters. And even still, the 4,600 theaters the Walt Disney Co. has lined up may still not be able to keep up with demand. Beginning Thursday night, many theaters will stay open round-the-clock. Seventeen AMC Theatres won’t close for 72 hours straight. Some $120 million in presales have already set records on advance ticketing services Fandango and Atom. AMC’s website was crashed by early “Endgame” ticket buyers. “It looks like we’ve gotten Thanos’ snap,” AMC said at the time.

NEW YORK (AP) — No one has suggested re-naming “Jeopardy!” ”Holzhauer!” But it would be hard to make a case against doing so. James Holzhauer has laid waste to the game show’s daily earnings records — and is closing in on the all-time winnings mark of more than $2.5 million, set by Ken Jennings. Not only has Holzhauer broken the previous one-day record for winning, he now holds the top five one-day scores in the history of a game that has aired regularly since 1984.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — He apparently couldn’t get over his ex-girlfriend — so he got himself over her, literally. And that has him in trouble with the law. Police in Pittsburgh say they’ve arrested a man who had holed himself up in the attic of his ex’s home. Authorities say the woman found 31-year-old Cary Cocuzzi in her bedroom this past Saturday. That wasn’t cool, because police say she had a protection order out against him. After the woman called 911, police searched the house and found Cocuzzi hiding. They say he told officers he was homeless and had been sneaking in and out of the house for about two weeks. The woman says that helps explain odd details around her home recently — like finding blankets on the floor when she didn’t leave any behind.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — It helped record a piece of sports history in Lake Placid, New York. And now, it’s making its new home in Colorado. “It” — is the scoreboard that kept track of the U.S. men’s ice hockey team’s win over the Soviet Union at the 1980 Winter Games. Now the board is being moved to the U.S. Olympic Museum and Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs. The scoreboard was retired in 2017 after nearly four decades at the Herb Brooks Arena. It will get new life in Colorado, where the 850-pound scoreboard will be mounted and powered up in the museum’s special events space.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the actors who was on the TV drama series “Dallas” has died. Ken Kercheval played Cliff Barnes through the entire run of the series, which was on the air from 1978 to 1991. He returned to the role for a revival of the series that ran from 2012-14. Kercheval’s character often came up on the losing end to his scheming nemesis J.R. Ewing — who was played by Larry Hagman. Ken Kercheval was 83.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri county trying to recruit new firefighters is getting real with its sales pitch, saying in signs posted outside its stations that the job offers “Hard Labor, Odd Hours, Low Pay (and) Cool Helmet.” KFVS-TV reports that the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District’s chief, Jeremy Perrien, says most advertisements are “kind of boring.” He says that’s why they “wanted to add some humor to it” and “try to catch people’s attention.” The fire district posted a picture of the help wanted message on its Facebook page this week. Perrien says they’re short about 15 firefighters, and rarely have a full staff. The recruitment ad comes amid a shortage of volunteer firefighters in the Heartland.

NEW YORK (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered off reliever Jacob Rhame and taunted him with a slow jog around the bases a night after Rhame buzzed him with two fastballs, and the struggling Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 6-0. Hoskins was furious after Rhame sailed two pitches over his head with two outs in the ninth inning of New York’s 9-0 win Tuesday. It took Hoskins 34.23 seconds to touch ’em all, the slowest trot in the majors this season. Hoskins says he “was just enjoying the moment.”

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ketel Marte homered twice and the Arizona Diamondbacks won at Pittsburgh for the ninth straight time, 11-2 over the Pirates. Marte extended Arizona’s lead to 5-1 with a solo shot in the fifth inning and drove a three-run shot into the left-field bleachers in the eighth. It was the third multi-homer game of his career and second this season. Arizona’s nine-game winning streak at PNC Park is its longest in an opponent’s stadium

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger have agreed to a new contract that runs through the 2021 season. The 37-year-old Roethlisberger is coming off the best statistical season of his long career. He led the NFL in yards passing and broke his own franchise record with 34 touchdown passes. Roethlisberger said he’s “grateful” for the chance to finish his career in Pittsburgh. He’ll work with an offense that will have a new look with wide receiver Antonio Brown now in Oakland.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The 76ers have gone south in Toronto. Toronto’s homecourt edge as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs looms large. The Sixers have lost 13 straight games at Scotiabank Arena since their last win there on Nov. 10, 2012. The Sixers and Raptors both dropped their playoff opener before winning four straight. The Raptors knocked off Orlando and the 76ers eliminated Brooklyn.

