Phils Get Tough Win: AP Penna. Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania House is approving tougher penalties for people who don’t report suspicions about repeated child sexual abuse and it’s clarifying that nondisclosure agreements can’t prevent people from talking to police in child molestation investigations. Lawmakers on Wednesday voted for a proposal that could also eliminate the statute of limitations when mandated reporters fail to properly report ongoing abuse.

The vote was 162 to 22. They also unanimously approved a bill that requires nondisclosure agreements to specify that they do not prohibit cooperating with police. Both bills were sent to the Senate. Both proposals are based on recommendations in a grand jury report last year into sexual abuse of children by about 300 Roman Catholic priests in the state, going back seven decades.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A sprinkler system check at a church that was frequented by George Washington and Benjamin Franklin drew a crowd Wednesday, with dozens of people watching as sheets of water poured from the 196-foot (60-meter) steeple. Christ Church leaders breathed a sigh of relief at the sight: The system check showed that the church has done all it can do to protect itself from a fire similar to the one that tore through Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris this week.

“One reason we did this was to show symbolic solidarity with Notre Dame,” said Barbara Hogue, executive director of the Christ Church preservation fund. “But it’s also because we’re about to start renovations here, too, and we thought it was really prudent to start by testing our fire system, to be sure that, in the event something happens, we were prepared.”

The landmark Christ Church was founded in 1695 and has been in continuous use ever since. Besides Washington and Franklin, its notable congregants included other signers of the Declaration of Independence and Betsy Ross. Visitors can sit in their centuries-old pews or marvel at a spire funded by a campaign launched by Franklin in the mid-1700s.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The surprises just keep a-coming for fans of Beyoncé. She has graced her “hive” with a soundtrack to her Netflix documentary “Homecoming.” The album dropped today — the same day her Netflix documentary is being released. The documentary explores her historic sets at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. She was the first black woman to headline the event in which she paid tribute to America’s historically black colleges. Beyoncé first surprised fans when she unexpectedly dropped her fifth studio album, “Beyoncé,” in 2013.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — One of the newest leprechaun mascots for University of Notre Dame says there’s nothing wrong with fighting like a girl for the Fighting Irish. The university in South Bend revealed its leprechaun lineup Tuesday for the 2019-20 school year. Sophomore Lynnette Wukie is the first woman to don the suit, hat and shoes.

Notre Dame says Wukie cited her “need to lead” in her application. The Ohio native also included a video in which she said: “Who says the Fighting Irish can’t fight like a girl?” Other leprechauns cheering for Notre Dame’s teams are junior Samuel Jackson and sophomore Conal Fagan. Jackson and Wukie are the second and third African Americans in the role. Fagan, a returning leprechaun, hails from Northern Ireland. The leprechaun became the school’s official mascot in 1965.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Berry Gordy calls it a dream that has come true. The founder of Motown Records sees his label turn 60 this year. And in an event to mark the occasion, Gordy said he wanted to bring people together from all walks of life though “a legacy of love” — music. The label became home to acts like Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross and the Supremes, The Temptations and the Four Tops. The ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles was taped in February for a special that airs Sunday on CBS.

ALTO, Texas (AP) — A survivor of a deadly Texas tornado says he managed to crawl out of a grass house at a Native American historic site before the twister hurled it into the distance with two other people still inside. Jeff Williams of Nacogdoches is president of Friends of Caddo Mounds, a historic site in Alto that was among areas across the South that was pummeled by storms over the weekend.

The Oklahoma native told KTRE-TV Tuesday that he helped build the beehive-shaped grass structure using the Caddo Nation method. Williams says the house “disintegrated” and the tornado dropped the other occupants “a couple hundred yards” away. They survived. Caddo Mounds was hosting a cultural event when the tornado struck. One person died and more than 20 were hurt.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Jake Arrieta pitched the Phillies to a 3-2 win over the Mets by allowing two runs and six hits over eight-plus innings. Arrieta left with a 3-1 lead, but Hector Neris allowed an inherited runner to score before striking out Keon Broxton with a 3-2 count and the bases loaded for the final out. Scott Kingery and Cesar Hernandez hit solo homers as the Phils took the rubber match of the three-game series to stay atop the NL East. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com. The Phils play today at 8:05pm on WKOK.

DETROIT (AP) — Colin Moran hit an RBI single in the 10th inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2. The Pirates beat Detroit in 10 innings for a second straight night, and this was Pittsburgh’s sixth extra-inning game already this season. The Pirates are 4-2 in those.

