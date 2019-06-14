Phils Back in Action: AP Scores & Skeds, Features and PA Headlines

AP PA Headlines 6/14/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man who admitted to victimizing 16 to 18 people is seeking to keep his name and any other identifying information from being made public. The man made the admission to a grand jury investigating child sex abuse in 2018. But a judge said he could not be charged because the cases were too old.

The same judge also said, though, that the grand jury’s report could be made public.

The man is appealing that decision. Details of the 2018 investigation were disclosed this week when the state Supreme Court unsealed filings in the case — with any information that could identify the man blacked out. It is hearing the appeal. The grand jury case was conducted in Franklin County, on the Maryland border.

KECKSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead from a lightning strike in a Pennsylvania county park. Westmoreland County Coroner Kenneth Bacha said a man and woman died Thursday afternoon at Mammoth Park near Kecksburg. He says bystanders started CPR, followed by park police, but they were unable to revive the victims.

Bacha says his deputies are investigating, and the names of the victims won’t be released until their families are notified. Strong thunderstorms moved through around 4 p.m., bringing a cluster of lightning strikes to the area around the park. Mammoth Park is about 40 miles southeast of Pittsburgh..

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift’s latest song has a new target: homophobes. Coinciding with the announcement of her seventh album, “Lover,” the pop star on Thursday released a new tune called “You Need to Calm Down,” where she addresses her own haters but also calls out those who attack the LGBTQ community. At one point on the beat-laden track, Swift sings: “And control your urges to scream about all the people you hate/’Cause shade never made anybody less gay.”

At another point she sings: “You need to just stop, like can you just not step on his gown?” “You Need to Calm Down” is the second single from “Lover,” to be released on Aug. 23. The song is the follow-up to “ME!,” which featured Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Swift also released a colorful lyric video to match the new song on YouTube late Thursday — appropriately during Pride Month. A music video will be released Monday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reality star-turned-criminal justice reform advocate Kim Kardashian West returned to the White House on Thursday to help President Donald Trump promote efforts to help those leaving prison get jobs and stay on track. At an East Room event attended by Cabinet secretaries, activist and formerly incarcerated people, Kardashian West announced the creation of a new ride-sharing partnership that will give former prisoners gift cards to help them get to and from job interviews, work and family events.

“Everyone wants the community to be safe, and the more opportunity we have and that they have and the support that we help give them, the safer everyone will be,” said Kardashian West, who became involved with the issue after learning about the case of Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother who was serving a life sentence without parole for drug offenses. Kardashian West successfully lobbied Trump to grant Johnson clemency and has been studying law under the tutelage of attorneys Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney of the bipartisan criminal justice reform group #cut50 ever since.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow sure knows how to get a media crowd buzzing.

The Pulitzer Prize winner accepted a Mirror Award for media reporting from Syracuse University on Thursday for his stories on sexual misconduct at CBS, including allegations that toppled the corporation’s former leader, Leslie Moonves. Like other award winners, he saluted fellow journalists and industry leaders at the Manhattan luncheon for bravery in producing stories that keep the media honest and transparent — even at the cost of burning bridges and losing job opportunities.

At the same time, he said “I can see people who have lied to protect power.” From both the podium and later afterward, Farrow declined to name names. Farrow and The New York Times won Pulitzers in 2018 for stories outlining sexual misconduct allegations against former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. He has the capacity to make plenty media players nervous; his upcoming book “Catch and Kill” is being awaited for expectations he will write about leaving NBC News when it declined to use his work on Weinstein.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Jessica Biel says she’s not opposed to vaccinations, but she does not support a bill in California that would limit medical exemptions. The 37-year-old has drawn criticism after appearing this week in Sacramento with vaccination skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to voice concerns about the measure. Biel posted on Instagram Thursday morning that she supports children getting vaccinated.

She also supports families having the “right to make educated medical decisions for their children alongside their physicians.” Biel wrote that she argued against the bill because her friends have a child with a medical condition warranting an exemption and the bill would “greatly affect their family’s ability to care for their child.” The bill follows a recent rise in cases of measles, mumps and other infectious diseases nationwide.

NEW YORK (AP) — Coinciding with Pride Month, the Discovery Family cartoon series “My Little Pony” has introduced a same-sex couple on the show for the first time. Writer-producer Michael Vogel told People on Thursday the timing of the episode, “The Last Crusade,” is a happy coincidence. The episode introduces a lesbian couple, Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty. They care for Scootaloo.

The episode has already aired in Europe and will be broadcast in the United States on Saturday. In May, the animated children’s series “Arthur” on PBS showed the gay wedding of Arthur’s teacher, Mr. Ratburn.

Co-showrunner Nicole Dubuc told Buzzfeed News the core of “My Little Pony” is to embrace what truly defines a family — love.

SANDY HOOK, N.J. (AP) — A concert series on a popular New Jersey beach is cancelled this summer to protect dozens of shorebirds nesting there. Piping plovers usually only visit Sandy Hook but this year, unusually, they’ve decided to build more than 20 nests. Sandy Hook Foundation made the announcement Thursday.

National Park Service officials say noise disturbs the plovers, which are federally protected shorebirds.

Sandy Hook is part of the Gateway National Recreation Area, which encompasses parts of New York City and New Jersey. Gateway Superintendent Jen Nersesian says they want “these special birds to thrive.” She said alternate locations for the concerts were scouted, but a suitable spot wasn’t found. Sandy Hook has supported nearly half of New Jersey’s plover pairs the last decade.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s supreme court has officially made homophobia and transphobia crimes similar to racism, with the final justices casting their votes in a ruling that comes amid fears the country far-right administration is seeking to roll back LGBT social gains. Six of the Supreme Federal Tribunal’s 11 judges had already voted in favor of the measure in late May, giving the ruling a majority.

The final justices voted yesterday for a tally of eight votes for and three against. Racism was made a crime in Brazil in 1989 with prison sentences of up to five years. The court’s judges ruled that homophobia should be framed within the racism law until congress approves legislation specifically dealing with LGBT discrimination.

LOS BANOS, Calif. (AP) — One person has died after a hazardous material spill in central California and nine others were taken to a hospital for treatment. Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy Daryl Allen says the spill happened around noon yesterday in a rural area near Los Banos, about 80 miles east of San Jose. He says sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and found the person who had died, along with another person who was being treated for exposure.

Two ambulance staff and six deputies were also being treated for possible exposure. Officials could not immediately say what the chemical was or how the spill occurred. Allen said it appeared to be an agricultural spray. The California Department of Forestry and Environmental Protection is working to identify the hazardous material.

GRAY, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old shot a 2-year-old sibling at a Georgia home while playing with a gun and now the children’s uncle has been charged. News outlets report the children found the gun in the home Wednesday and were playing with it when it discharged. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says the 2-year-old was shot in the head and is in critical condition.

Authorities charged 18-year-old Darius Johnson with reckless conduct and theft. Jones County Sheriff’s Captain Jimmy Black says the gun was stolen during a burglary about two weeks ago.

Johnson lived at the same home as the children when the shooting occurred. Sheriff Butch Reece says the gun was left where the children could get it.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

The Philadelphia Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming always continues at WKOK.com. The Phils play Atlanta tonight at 6:30pm. On WKOK.com, we’ll have the remainder of the Late Day News Roundup, CBS News World Roundup, and CBS Sportsradio.

ATLANTA (AP) — Josh Donaldson drove in the tie-breaking run in Atlanta’s five-run fifth inning in his rematch with Joe Musgrove, Julio Teheran allowed only one earned run and the Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 to complete a four-game sweep. The Braves have won seven straight to pass Philadelphia for the NL East lead.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 10 Seattle 5

Final Toronto 12 Baltimore 3

Final L-A Angels 5 Tampa Bay 3

Final Boston 7 Texas 6

Final Kansas City 7 Detroit 3

Final Chi White Sox 5 N-Y Yankees 4

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 6 Pittsburgh 5

Final Arizona 5 Washington 0

Final Colorado 9 San Diego 6

Final L-A Dodgers 7 Chi Cubs 3

St. Louis at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Toronto 114 Golden State 110

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Indiana 76 Dallas 72

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Texas at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

L-A Angels at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland 9:37 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

Chi Cubs at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.

St. Louis at N-Y Mets 6:10 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Seattle at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Connecticut at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

L.A. Sparks at Phoenix 10:00 p.m.

N-Y Liberty at Las Vegas 10:30 p.m.

