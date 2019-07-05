Philly Refinery End Date Extended: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 7/05/19

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The largest oil refinery on the East Coast says it is extending the termination date for employees by another six weeks to better prepare the property for “possible sale and restart” following a devastating fire. Philadelphia Energy Solutions confirmed Wednesday that the termination date for workers is Aug. 25 rather than July 12, a decision first announced by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa.

Company spokeswoman Cherice Corley said in an email that Philadelphia Energy Solutions was “continuing its efforts to secure the facility in anticipation of potentially rebuilding the damaged infrastructure, and preparing for a possible sale and restart.” The June 21 fire remains under investigation. The company says the 150-year-old complex processes 335,000 barrels of crude oil daily into gasoline, jet fuel, propane, home heating oil and other products.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say 33 people protesting the treatment of migrants and asylum seekers were cited after briefly interrupting a Fourth of July parade in Philadelphia. About 300 people had marched to the Independence Mall area Thursday within sight of Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell after demonstrating outside the building housing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices.

Police said some members of the group briefly interrupted the Salute to America parade, and 33 were detained and cited. Police said there were no injuries or property damage. The protesters, assembled by a group called “Never Again is Now,” were demanding the closure of border detention centers and the abolition of the immigration agency. Organizer Sarah Giskin said they want “safe and ethical solutions” allowing people to stay here and remain with their families.

Features

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — MAD, the long-running satirical magazine that influenced everyone from “Weird Al” Yankovic to the writers of “The Simpsons,” will be leaving newsstands after its August issue. Really.

The illustrated humor magazine — instantly recognizable by the gap-toothed smiling face of mascot Alfred E. Neuman — will still be available in comic shops and through mail to subscribers. But after its fall issue it will just reprint previously published material.

The only new material will come in special editions at the end of the year. DC, the division of Warner Brothers that publishes the magazine, said MAD will pull from nostalgic cartoons and parodies published over the magazine’s 67-year run. As Neuman would say, “What, me worry?” Worry not, for MAD has more than 550 issues packed full of political parodies and edgy humor to pull from.

LONDON (AP) — Christie’s is going forward with the auction of a 3,000-year-old stone sculpture of the famed boy pharaoh Tutankhamun despite protests from the Egyptian government. The brown quartzite head depicting King Tut is set to go up for auction on Thursday. The sale could generate more than $5 million. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has demanded that the auction house provide documents proving the statue’s ownership and said Egypt holds rights to the piece based on its current and previous laws.

But Christie’s has defended the sale process. The auction house says it carried out “extensive due diligence” to verify the provenance of the statue and had “gone beyond what is required to assure legal title.” The King Tut represented in art and artifacts is one of the most prominent symbols of ancient Egypt’s glory.

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A wildlife rescue in northern Utah is commending a man who found a creative way to rescue an abandoned baby bird while out drinking with friends. Staff at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah say they received a call last weekend from a man who “had a few too many” alcoholic drinks but discovered a baby lesser goldfinch struggling on the ground.

About an hour later the bird arrived at the center by itself in an Uber. Staff later learned that the man had called the car as he was too intoxicated to drive. Center director Dalyn Marthaler says the bird who they nicknamed “Petey” was thin and dehydrated when he arrived. He says the bird should be released into the Utah wilderness in a few weeks.

PARIS (AP) – Michael Jackson fan clubs in France are angry that the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland” has sullied his name. Three of them are suing Wade Robson and James Safechuck under a French law against the public denunciation of a dead person. Robson and Safechuck said in the documentary that Jackson abused them as boys. The fan clubs are seeking one euro each in symbolic damages. Jackson’s estate has denied the allegations. It sent a letter supporting the lawsuit.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson drove in five runs on three hits, including two home runs, as the Braves rallied from a first-inning, four-run deficit to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 12-6. The Braves hit five homers, giving them a combined eight in winning the final two games of the three-game series.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Bryant hit his 17th homer and the Chicago Cubs erupted following manager Joe Maddon’s fourth-inning ejection, routing the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-3 to stop a four-game losing streak. Bryant tied a season high with four hits, including a first-inning shot to the seats in right-center off Jordan Lyles. Robel Garcia finished a double short of the cycle in his first major league start.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final St. Louis 5 Seattle 4

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Cleveland 8 Kansas City 4

Final Detroit 11 Chi White Sox 5

Final Oakland 7 Minnesota 2

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Tampa Bay 4, 10 Innings

Final Boston 8 Toronto 7

Final Texas 9 L-A Angels 3

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 5 Miami 2

Final Cincinnati 1 Milwaukee 0

Final Chi Cubs 11 Pittsburgh 3

Final Atlanta 12 Philadelphia 6

Final L-A Dodgers 5 San Diego 1

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Dallas 2 D.C. United 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Kansas City at Washington 7:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

L-A Angels at Houston 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Indiana at Dallas 8:00 p.m.

N-Y Liberty at Phoenix 10:00 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle 10:00 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas 10:30 p.m.

