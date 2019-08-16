Philly Police Shooting Update: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/16/19

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner says a gunman who barricaded himself in a rowhouse and exchanged gunfire with police for hours had a military-style AR-15 and a handgun. Richard Ross told reporters Thursday that police still do not have access to the crime scene because tear gas was used there, so he is not sure if there were other weapons. Six officers were wounded in the standoff and have since been released from hospitals. Ross said: “That was an incident unlike anything I’ve seen in my 30 years.”

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A central Pennsylvania man is accused of putting people at risk by placing unidentified substances into consumer product packaging and returning the items to retail stores. Police on Wednesday charged 58-year-old Robert Keith Burns of Mechanicsburg with reckless endangerment, theft by deception and criminal mischief through tampering.

The arrest affidavit says Burns wouldn’t tell investigators what materials were put inside of packaging for beauty aids and medication returned to stores or recovered from his home. He’s in jail, unable to post $50,000 bail. Burns doesn’t have a lawyer listed in court records. Authorities seized packaging, glue, jars and white cream from a search of Burns’ home last week. Police have said they are trying to determine what substances were used and haven’t fielded any reports of people being sickened.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A 13-year-old who was playing football in Pittsburgh collapsed while running off the field and died. Police found Jordan Duckett unresponsive on Wednesday night. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Allegheny County medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

JERUSALEM (AP) — With a push from President Donald Trump, Israel on Thursday barred two Muslim-American congresswomen from entering the country for a visit, an extraordinary step bringing the longtime U.S. ally into Trump’s domestic fight against political rivals at home. The U.S. president is essentially relying on Israel to retaliate against two freshman lawmakers, Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who are both outspoken critics of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. They are also part of the “squad” of liberal newcomers — all women of color — whom Trump has labeled the face of the Democratic Party as he runs for reelection.

It’s a glaring departure from the tradition of American politicians leaving domestic disputes at the water’s edge. For Israel, the willingness to side so pointedly with Trump marks a deeper foray into America’s bitterly polarized politics and risks its relationship with Congress. Blocking the visits of two lawmakers appears to be unprecedented. Israel announced the ban shortly after Trump tweeted that “it would show great weakness” if the two were allowed to visit. Asked later if he had spoken to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he said, “I did talk to people over there,” but he declined to say to whom.

In Israel, Netanyahu said his country remains “open to critics and criticism,” except for those who advocate boycotts against it. The congresswomen support a Palestinian-led boycott and divestment movement. Netanyahu said Tlaib and Omar were leaders in promoting boycott legislation and their itinerary “revealed that they planned a visit whose sole objective is to strengthen the boycott against us and deny Israel’s legitimacy.” Democrats in Congress denounced his move as a reversal of previous assurances by the Israeli ambassador to the United States that, “out of respect for the U.S. Congress,” no lawmakers would be denied entry.

UNDATED (AP) – Long before a Trump administration official suggested the poem inscribed on the Statue of Liberty welcomed only people from Europe, the words captured America’s promise to newcomers at a time when the nation was also seeking to exclude many immigrants from landing on its shores. A biographer of poet Emma Lazarus on Wednesday challenged the comment by the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, explaining that Lazarus’ words were her way of urging Americans “to embrace the poor and destitute of all places and origins.”

Lazarus wrote “The New Colossus” in 1883, one year after Congress passed the Chinese Exclusion Act, which banned laborers from China. The poem is best known for its line about welcoming “your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” Beginning in the 1930s, supporters of immigration began using the poem to bolster their cause. Biographer Esther Schor said Lazarus was “deeply involved” in refugee causes. Ken Cuccinelli suggested Tuesday in an interview with NPR that the line should be changed to “give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge.”

BETHEL, N.Y. (AP) — Tie-dyed pilgrims and white-haired Woodstock festival veterans converged at the generation-defining site to celebrate its 50th anniversary, while Arlo Guthrie came back to sing — what else? — “The Times They Are a-Changin’.” Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is hosting a series of events Thursday through Sunday at the bucolic 1969 concert site, 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

Guthrie, an original Woodstock performer, played an evening set atop the famous hill, but said he also wanted to play at least one song near where the 1969 stage was located. Picking up a guitar, he sang the Bob Dylan classic for a group of reporters gathered on the grass under the wilting afternoon sun.

“It was a great time,” Guthrie told reporters, his long white hair flowing from a straw hat. “For me, the Woodstock festival was a celebratory end of an era. It was not the beginning of anything. It was the end of something, and it was an end of a very turbulent time that was also very wonderful.” An estimated 400,000 people showed up for the original festival on upstate New York farmland Aug. 15-18, 1969.

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time, an audio recording is available of nearly everything heard onstage at Woodstock 50 years ago — from transcendent music to announcements about lost people and bad acid. It’s the entire Woodstock experience, minus the mud. List price: $799.98. History aside, who would buy an exhaustive 38-disc package with 432 songs? Who would even take the time to listen?

More people than you might think. All 1,969 copies (get it?) of “Woodstock — Back to the Garden — The Definitive Anniversary Archive” were snapped up weeks ago. Abbreviated 10-, five- and three-disc packages remain on the market. “I was always 100 percent certain that it was going to sell out,” said Andy Zax, the set’s producer. “I lobbied for them to produce some more copies … I knew there was an audience for this.” He said he’s already spotted copies available for resale online at nearly $2,000 and expects that price will keep rising.

BURIEN, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state trooper who pulled over to help what he thought was a disabled vehicle found something else instead: The driver had eight phones simultaneously playing the video game Pokemon Go. The driver was stopped on the shoulder of Highway 518 in Burien, south of Seattle, on Tuesday evening.

The agency tweeted a photo showing a blue foam square, with the phones sitting in eight rectangular cutouts. Trooper Rick Johnson is a spokesman for the patrol and said Sgt. Kyle Smith did not issue a ticket because he did not observe the car moving while the driver was using the phones. But Smith asked the driver to put the phones in the back seat and move along, because stopping on the shoulder is for emergencies only.

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida woman who pulled a small alligator from her yoga pants during a traffic stop and illegally possessed numerous other wild animals has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to four charges. Florida prosecutors say a Charlotte County sheriff’s deputy stopped a pickup truck in May after it ran a stop sign.

The driver, 22-year-old driver Michael Clemons, told the deputy he and his 25-year-old passenger, Ariel Machan-Le Quire, were collecting frogs and snakes under an overpass. He gave the deputy permission to search bags in the truck. When the deputy found 41 3-stripe turtles in a “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle” backpack, he asked if Machan-Le Quire had anything else. She pulled the 1-foot gator from her pants.

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — Police say a raccoon trapped in a vending machine at a Florida high school is now free. Volusia County Sheriff’s office says a deputy stationed at Pine Ridge High School was notified of the trapped raccoon Wednesday and called animal control for assistance. A vending machine operator was also contacted to unlock the door.

They rolled the vending machine to an open area of the school and after about two hours the raccoon was set free. A photo on the sheriff’s Facebook page shows the raccoon making itself comfortable in between snacks. Sheriff’s officials joked that the “gentleman” was apprehended for burglary of a vending machine.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A new state law requires Kentucky public schools to display the motto “In God We Trust,” and one school district has responded with framed copies of a $1 bill. Fayette Superintendent Manny Caulk told the Lexington Herald-Leader on Wednesday that all schools in the district have been provided the framed copy to display.

Parent Brittany Pike posted a message on Facebook saying she was pleased to see the back of the dollar bill framed at an elementary school last week and said her children “don’t feel awkward or excluded for not believing in any God.” Republican state Rep. Brandon Reed of Hodgenville filed the legislation that created the new law. He says he’s disappointed to see schools “spend time searching for silly loopholes,” noting the law passed with broad support.

NEW YORK (AP) — With suicides on the rise, the U.S. government wants to make the national crisis hotline easier to reach. Once implemented, people will just need to dial 988 to seek help. Currently, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline uses a 10-digit number, 800-273-TALK (8255). Callers are routed to one of 163 crisis centers, where counselors answered 2.2 million calls last year.

A law passed last year required the Federal Communications Commission to study assigning a three-digit number for suicide prevention, like 911 for emergencies or 311 for city services. The FCC says in a new report that there is “overwhelming support” for a three-digit number because it would be easier for distressed people to get help. The FCC Chairman says he intends to start the process to make that happen..

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper blasted a grand slam with one out in the ninth inning, capping a six-run rally that sent the Philadelphia Phillies over the Chicago Cubs 7-5 for a three-game sweep. Harper delivered his biggest hit yet in his first season with the Phillies, celebrating while running around the bases and then getting mobbed by teammates at the plate.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils host the Padres tonight 6:30pm while on WKOK.com, we’ll air the remaineder of the Late Day News Roundup and CBS Sportsradio.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Cody Kessler’s was knocked out of Philadelphia’s 24-10 preseason victory against Jacksonville on the opening drive. Defensive end Datone Jones came unblocked off the edge and walloped Kessler in the back. Kessler was escorted to the sideline, evaluated for a head injury in the locker room and then placed in the concussion protocol. The team already was without backup Nate Sudfeld. He broke his left wrist in the team’s exhibition opener against Tennessee. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107. You can check out the Eagles schedule at Eagler107.com.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hawaii sits behind all but 10 U.S. states in population but it’s America’s hottest team when it comes to the Little League World Series. The islands have claimed three titles since 2005, the most by any state. Hawaii will again represent the West Region this year, sending Central East Maui Little League to defend the title won by Honolulu Little League last year.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 6 Minnesota 5

Final San Diego 7 Tampa Bay 2

Final Oakland 9 San Francisco 5

Final L-A Angels 7 Pittsburgh 4

Final St. Louis 6 Kansas City 0

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Texas 7 Toronto 3

Final N-Y Yankees 6 Baltimore 5

Final Boston 5 Cleveland 1

Final Chi White Sox 13 Houston 9

Final Detroit 3 Seattle 2

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Colorado 7 Arizona 6

Final Washington 17 Cincinnati 7

Final Philadelphia 11 Chi Cubs 1

Final L-A Dodgers 9 Miami 1

Final Atlanta 6 N-Y Mets 4

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 88 Seattle 59

Final Dallas 84 L.A. Sparks 78

Final Connecticut 78 Phoenix 71

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Philadelphia at Jacksonville 7:00 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington 7:30 p.m.

N-Y Jets at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay at Baltimore 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona 8:00 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Orlando 1 Kansas City 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle at Detroit 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland 10:07 p.m.

Chi White Sox at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

L-A Dodgers at Miami 3:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

