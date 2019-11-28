Sunday Hunting & Breast Feeding: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores

AP PA Headlines 11/28/19

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia police officer says in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that the department makes it difficult for new mothers to breastfeed at work. The sex and pregnancy discrimination suit says that despite complaints the department doesn’t give women the time and space they need to pump. Lead plaintiff Janelle Newsome says she stopped nursing her 15-month-old son months early because of the lack of support.

She and a fellow officer, Jennifer Allen, tell The Associated Press they had to pump in unsanitary locker rooms, busy offices or lunch rooms. The lawsuit accuses the department of violating city, state and federal laws that mandate accommodations for nursing mothers. About 22% of the city’s 6,500 officers are women. A spokesman says the department has no comment on the pending litigation.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor has signed a law permitting hunting on three Sundays per year, but it won’t take effect until early 2020. Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bill on Wednesday, three days before the start of rifle deer season. Wolf says the measure balances landowners’ needs with those of hunters who can’t take weekdays off from school or work.

The legislation permits Sunday hunting on one day during rifle deer season, one during statewide archery deer season and a third day the Game Commission will pick. Sunday hunting will require a landowner’s written permission. The bill also makes it easier to enforce anti-trespassing laws. Pennsylvania’s prohibition on Sunday hunting dates to the 19th century, although there are currently exceptions for crows, foxes and coyotes, and for noncommercial private game reserves.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Defense Ministry is apologizing for an Instagram post about fashion by the military’s social media team which featured a Nazi-era uniform, complete with swastika-embossed medals, under the heading “retro.” Spokesman Christian Thiels told reporters Tuesday’s quickly-removed post was “an unacceptable mistake for which we offer many, many apologies.”

Germany’s Bundeswehr military has recently undertaken a social media push to try to drum up interest. Thiels said Wednesday the uniform pictured was a Hollywood costume, used for the Tom Cruise movie “Valkyrie,” on display at Dresden’s Bundeswehr Military History Museum. It ended up posted as part of a story on the influence of uniforms on fashion. He says it appears to be “an extremely irritating case of thoughtlessness” rather than a neo-Nazi message, and promised consequences after an investigation.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A man’s quest to find his wedding ring on a 4,000-foot snow-covered mountain in New Hampshire has been completed by a couple of hikers — and a metal detector. WMUR-TV reports Bill Giguere, of Massachusetts, recently lost the gold band on Mount Hancock. Giguere, who had been wearing it for three years, put out a plea to a hiking group for help.

Tom Gately saw the post but had doubts about finding the ring along the 10-mile loop trail Giguere hiked. Giguere said the most likely spot was at a lookout where he changed gloves. Gately and fellow hiker Brendan Cheever set out with a metal detector. Cheever says that “it beeped and he’s, like, ‘I think I found it,’ and everybody’s, like, ‘What?’ and he just started scratching in the snow. There it was!”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

We’ve got an NFL Thanksgiving Triple Header on WKOK:

12:30 p.m. Chicago at Detriot

4:30 p.m. Buffalo at Dallas

8:15 p.m. New Orleans at Atlanta

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Boston 121 Brooklyn 110

Final Charlotte 102 Detroit 101

Final Orlando 116 Cleveland 104

Final Indiana 121 Utah 102

Final Philadelphia 97 Sacramento 91

Final Toronto 126 New York 98

Final Houston 117 Miami 108

Final L.A. Clippers 121 Memphis 119

Final Milwaukee 111 Atlanta 102

Final Minnesota 113 San Antonio 101

Final Washington 140 Phoenix 132

Final L.A. Lakers 114 New Orleans 110

Final Portland 136 Oklahoma City 119

Final Golden State 104 Chicago 90

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final OT Calgary 3 Buffalo 2

Final Philadelphia 3 Columbus 2

Final Toronto 6 Detroit 0

Final N-Y Rangers 3 Carolina 2

Final Boston 2 Ottawa 1

Final Pittsburgh 8 Vancouver 6

Final St. Louis 4 Tampa Bay 3

Final Washington 4 Florida 3

Final OT Vegas 4 Nashville 3

Final SO Arizona 4 Anaheim 3

Final Colorado 4 Edmonton 1

Final Los Angeles 4 N-Y Islanders 1

Final Winnipeg 5 San Jose 1

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (3)Michigan St. 75 UCLA 62

Final OT (4)Kansas 90 Dayton 84

Final (6)North Carolina 76 Alabama 67

Final (7)Virginia 46 Maine 26

Final (8)Gonzaga 94 Southern Miss. 69

Final (11)Oregon 71 (13)Seton Hall 69

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

New Jersey at Montreal 7:30 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Chicago at Detroit 12:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta 8:20 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(5)Maryland at Temple 11 a.m.

(6)North Carolina at Michigan 1:30 p.m.

(8)Gonzaga at (11)Oregon 4 p.m.

(12)Texas Tech at Iowa 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at (13)Seton Hall 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at (14)Arizona 11 p.m.

(16)Memphis at NC State 4 p.m.

___.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.