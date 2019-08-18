Philly Gunman Charged with Attempted Murder: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/18/19

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The man accused of barricading himself inside a Philadelphia row house and shooting six police officers in an hourslong standoff has been charged with attempted murder. Court documents show that 36-year-old Maurice Hill also faces assault charges. He was denied bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 5. Hill is accused of shooting at officers who were serving a drug warrant Wednesday, then keeping police at bay while he fired repeatedly from inside a building.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that at Saturday’s video arraignment, Hill sat with arms crossed and head down, responding “I guess” when asked whether he understood the charges. Hill’s extensive criminal record includes drug and weapons charges. A message seeking comment was left with his attorney. The six officers struck by gunfire were released from hospitals Wednesday night.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is directing state police and other agencies under his control to focus greater efforts on addressing gun violence, two days after a gunman shot and wounded six Philadelphia police officers. The Democratic governor on Friday announced changes that include a new Special Council on Gun Violence, which will have six months to recommend how to reduce mass shootings, domestic violence, suicide and accidental shootings.

Wolf is setting up a new Office of Gun Violence Prevention at the state commission on crime and delinquency. He wants state police to expand and support gun buy-back programs and increase monitoring of hate groups and white nationalists. The governor’s office says more than 1,600 people in the state died of gunshot wounds in 2017.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A longtime teaching hospital in Philadelphia has officially closed its emergency department, the latest in a series of moves as it heads toward fully shutting down. Admissions to Hahnemann University Hospital’s emergency department ended at 7 a.m. on Friday. Last month, the hospital stopped admitting patients from the emergency department into the hospital itself.

Philadelphia Academic Health System, the parent company of Hahnemann, filed for bankruptcy protection in July due to “unsustainable financial losses.” Spokesman Kevin Feeley says the hospital plans to shutter its lab, radiology, blood bank and pharmacy services by Aug. 23. The 495-bed hospital will fully close for good around Sept. 6. Politicians, union leaders and employees have decried the shutdown of the hospital, which treats many poor Philadelphians. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders joined a rally outside the facility last month protesting the closure.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” —White House trade adviser Peter Navarro; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Stacey Abrams, founder of Fair Fight Action.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlowl; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas; former Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C. Meet the Press is on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon. When the Phillies starts at 12:30pm, the MTP program will continue on WKOK.com.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Navarro; Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Navarro; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana. “Fox News Sunday” — Kudlow; Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont.

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota woman who recently gave birth to triplets says she didn’t find out about her pregnancy until she went to the hospital with what she thought were kidney stones. KOTA-TV reports Dannette Giltz, of Sturgis, gave birth to the healthy triplets on Aug. 10. Giltz says that despite having two other children, she did not know she was 34 weeks pregnant.

She says that when she started having pains, she thought it was from kidney stones, which she has had before. Doctors told her she was actually in labor — with multiple babies. The triplets were born within four minutes. Each weighed about 4 pounds (1.8 kilograms). The babies’ names are Blaze, Gypsy and Nikki.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A softball slugger from Iowa and a baseball player from Florida won the inaugural Little League Home Run Derby on Saturday at the Little League World Series. Everest Ouellette of Palm Harbor, Florida, topped in the baseball competition after he hit his 15th home run — the one that sealed the victory — in walk-off fashion. He edged Nate Hawton-Henley of Oakton, Virginia, who had a few dozen family and friends from his hometown in attendance.

“Everest was incredible,” said ESPN analyst and former big leaguer Mark Teixeira, who was an honorary coach for the event. “He really won it because of the last minute there of the final round. When he gets on, you can see a lot of home runs in a row.”

Everest and Nate both advanced from the East Regional, which was held at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, and have gotten to know each other well throughout their journeys to Williamsport. “(Nate) is very competitive,” Everest said. “He’s one of my best friends of the tournament and he’s just super friendly and nice.” Everest hit a total of 37 home runs throughout all three rounds.

Aubrey Clark of Johnston, Iowa, beat Jeylene Joza of Jersey City, New Jersey, in a tiebreaker in the championship round of the softball bracket. Even though Aubrey admitted afterward that she got nervous as the two-minute clock wound down in each round, she was aided a couple of times by late home runs to advance to the championship round, where she defeated Jeylene.

“Once I got my first (home run), that’s when I started to feel not as much pressure,” Aubrey said. “When I know that it’s my last pitch, I just put a lot more into it.” Aubrey finished with 12 total home runs, including the winning home run that came on her final swing in the tiebreaker of the championship. But she almost didn’t get that far. Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates will play in the Little League Classic on Sunday night.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils host the Padres tonight 12:30pm while on WKOK.com, we’ll air more of the CBS Sportsradio programming.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dinelson Lamet pitched six solid innings, Ty France hit a tiebreaking single and the San Diego Padres cooled off the Philadelphia Phillies with a 5-3 victory. J.T. Realmuto homered for the Phillies, who had won four straight. Philadelphia dropped one game out of the second NL wild-card spot.

UNDATED (AP) — Rocky Bleier thought he made peace with what happened in a rice paddy in Vietnam on Aug. 20, 1969. What the former Pittsburgh Steelers running back didn’t have though was closure until a trip back there last year. Bleier’s visit to Vietnam is the subject of ESPN’s “The Return”, which debuts Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN2. A shorter version began airing Saturday on “SportsCenter” as part of its weekly SC Featured series.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph guided a long first-half touchdown drive to perhaps nudge ahead of Josh Dobbs in the race to be the backup behind Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 17-7. Rudolph finished 10 of 15 for 77 yards while Dobbs completed 6 of 11 for 95 yards with a red-zone interception. Kansas City star Patrick Mahomes played just two series for the Chiefs, completing 2 of 5 passes for 11 yards.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Bryant homered in the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs got out of three bases-loaded jams to snap a four-game skid with a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. After committing an error at third base each of the previous two innings, Bryant drove the first pitch of the seventh from Steven Brault into the left-field bleachers to put Chicago ahead 1-0. It was Bryant’s 25th homer this season and third in five games. Jon Lester pitched six scoreless innings despite loading the bases twice.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have lost pitchers Jake Arrieta and David Robertson for the rest of the season, and outfielder Roman Quinn was placed on the 10-day injured list. Arrieta will have surgery to remove bone chips in his pitching elbow. Robertson, a right-handed reliever, had Tommy John surgery on Thursday and will likely miss all of the 2020 season as well. Quinn strained his right groin trying to beat out a grounder in the eighth inning Friday night against San Diego.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed 40-year-old quarterback Josh McCown. McCown is coming out of retirement to join his 11th team and play his 17th season. He provides insurance behind Carson Wentz. The Eagles already lost two quarterbacks in the first two preseason games. McCown was with the New York Jets the past two seasons.

