Phillips Motel sold for $750,000

SHAMOKIN DAM – More details are out on a Valley developer purchasing the former Phillips Motel in Shamokin Dam. Borough Manager Ed Hovenstine tells us Robert Grayston purchased the former motel for $750,000. Hovenstine says there are some deed restrictions, including alcohol sales that have to be worked out.

He also says different options being discussed for the future of the property, including demolition of the former motel. The three-acre property has been closed since 2015 after operating for more than 52 years. Calls to Grayston have not been returned.