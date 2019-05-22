PA Superior Court Undecided: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 5/22/19

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is poised to keep his job after fending off two challengers in the city’s Democratic primary. Tuesday night’s victory all but assures Kenney will stay on as Philadelphia’s mayor. The primary serves as the de facto mayoral election in a city where no Republican has been elected to the office since 1948.

Two longtime city political figures took Kenney on, attacking him over his signature achievement: a soda tax helping to provide free preschool classes. Former city Controller Alan Butkovitz and state Sen. Anthony Williams were both banking on voter discontent with the soda tax. They also argued Kenney hadn’t done enough to combat crime. Voters didn’t share the outrage. Kenney will face Billy Ciancaglini, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary, in November.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A steelworkers’ union lawyer and a county prosecutor have been nominated to run for open seats on a statewide appellate court. Democrat Amanda Green-Hawkins, a Pittsburgh lawyer, and Republican Megan King, a Chester County prosecutor, won spots on the fall ballot in Tuesday’s primary election for the state Superior Court. Races for the last two spots remained too close to call Tuesday night. The 15-seat court handles civil and criminal appeals from Pennsylvania’s county courts.

Also running in the Democratic primary were Philadelphia Judge Daniel McCaffery and civil litigation lawyer Beth Tarasi, of suburban Pittsburgh. Running in the Republican primary were Cumberland County Judge Christylee Peck and Rebecca Warren, a former Montour County district attorney. The Democratic Party had endorsed McCaffery and Green-Hawkins while the GOP had endorsed Peck and King.

DENVER, Pa. (AP) — Weather officials say a tornado that touched down in Pennsylvania over the weekend, damaging structures and downing trees and power lines, had maximum wind speeds estimated at 105 mph. The National Weather Service earlier confirmed that “a brief EF-1 tornado” touched down Sunday evening in West Cocalico Township in northern Lancaster County. Three people reported minor injuries from flying debris.

MCMURRAY, Pa. (AP) — A school district outside Pittsburgh has publicly censured a longtime board of education member over a racist Facebook post that was published on his personal page. The Peters Township board made its decision Monday night after William Merrell apologized for his posts, saying that although he has a right to voice his views on different issues he realized they may have caused harm.

Screenshots of several posts started circulating last week on social media. The since-deleted post included a link to a list suggesting what would happen if all African Americans left the U.S. It featured a graphic with a racial slur. Several residents who attended the board meeting called on Merrell to resign. He’s up for re-election in Tuesday’s primary election. State law bars the board from removing Merrell.

JIM THORPE, Pa. (AP) — State officials say one of Pennsylvania’s most beloved and scenic hiking trails will remain closed to the public unless lawmakers pass Gov. Tom Wolf’s $4.5 billion infrastructure plan. The Democratic governor hiked to the base of the Glen Onoko Falls Trail on Tuesday to make the case for his plan to impose a severance tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production to finance billions of dollars in projects.

Wolf has called for a severance tax every year he’s been in office, but the GOP-controlled Legislature has so far rejected the idea. The Pennsylvania Game Commission closed the trail May 1, saying it had become too dangerous. The closure outraged hikers and nature lovers. State officials say they aren’t able to re-open it without an infusion of cash.

Features

CINCINNATI (AP) — Lights, camera, cut? Some of Hollywood’s biggest hit movies and equally big bombs have something in common: They were shot in Ohio, taking advantage of a 10-year-old tax credit incentive program. Now some Ohio legislators want to dim the lights on a program aimed at luring filmmaking to the Buckeye State that offers up to 30 percent rebates for production cast and crew wages and other in-state spending.

Though the tax credit has been worth millions to blockbusters such as Marvel’s “Avengers” and “Captain America” movies, critics say tax breaks should be going to Ohioans. “I care about the opinion of Bobby, a Buckeye from Beverly, not necessarily Bobby De Niro from Beverly Hills,” said House Speaker Larry Householder, a Republican from Glenford who questions why the state should be giving inducements to Hollywood. The House version of the $69 billion state budget eliminated the tax credit.

NEW YORK (AP) — Two dozen states and municipalities sued the federal government Tuesday to stop a new rule that lets health care clinicians decline to provide abortions and other services that conflict with their moral or religious beliefs. A Manhattan federal court lawsuit asked a judge to declare the rule unconstitutional and say it was passed in an arbitrary and capricious manner. In a separate lawsuit in San Francisco federal court, California sued as well, saying there was no evidence that the impact on patients was considered.

The California lawsuit said the rule issued by the Department of Health and Human Services creates a broad exemption for any individual, entity or provider to deny patients basic health care, even in emergencies. “A provider can therefore deny service on the basis of a hunch or prejudice, without any supporting evidence, without notifying a supervisor of the denial of service, and without providing notice or alternative options and/or referrals to patients in need,” the lawsuit said.

The rule is scheduled to take effect in July. San Francisco had previously filed a similar action. The department has said the rule requires hospitals, universities, clinics and other entities that receive federal funding to certify compliance with some 25 federal laws protecting conscience and religious rights.

SEATTLE (AP) — Ashes to ashes, guts to dirt. Gov. Jay Inslee signed legislation Tuesday making Washington the first state to approve composting as an alternative to burying or cremating human remains. It allows licensed facilities to offer “natural organic reduction,” which turns a body, mixed with substances such as wood chips and straw, into about two wheelbarrows’ worth of soil in a span of several weeks.

Loved ones are allowed to keep the soil to spread, just as they might spread the ashes of someone who has been cremated — or even use it to plant vegetables or a tree. “It gives meaning and use to what happens to our bodies after death,” said Nora Menkin, executive director of the Seattle-based People’s Memorial Association, which helps people plan for funerals.

NEW YORK (AP) — Coca-Cola is trying to dredge up memories of a product it has been trying to live down for the past three decades. The company is reviving New Coke. And if you think that’s a strange thing, you’re right. That’s because the failed beverage is being revived in partnership with “Stranger Things.” The Netflix drama’s third season will take place in the summer of 1985.

That is when Coca-Cola made one of the biggest product gaffes ever by tinkering with its formula for Coke. The new version went flat with soda drinkers and was dropped within three months. As part of the revival, workers had to dig up the New Coke recipe from company vaults _ and churn out the logo and different color for the cans from more than 30 years ago.

BERLIN (AP) — It can happen _ passengers can sometimes leave something behind in a taxi. But a newborn baby? And as the parents were headed home from the hospital, no less? That’s what happened to a pair of new parents in Germany. Police in Hamburg say the couple took a cab from the hospital and when they got home, they took the newborn’s year-old sibling from the car, paid the driver and said goodbye.

It wasn’t until the cab pulled off that the dad realized he had said goodbye to both the driver and his newborn. The driver, unaware of his sleeping stowaway, parked in an underground garage to get lunch _ and only realized he had the baby after picking up a fare at the airport. After a call to police and a quick checkup by the ambulance crew, the baby was returned to his parents.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

CHICAGO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Javier Báez’s single capped a two-run, ninth-inning rally and lifted the Chicago Cubs over Philadelphia 3-2 to stop the Phillies’ four-game winning streak. Kris Bryant had three hits for the Cubs and his speed helped him slide home with two runs. Phillies slugger Bryce Harper went 0 for 4, dropping his average to .224, and failed to reach base at Wrigley Field for the first time in 19 games at the iconic ballpark. The Phils play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.The series continues tonight at 8:05 on 1070 AM, with coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m.

INTERLEAGUE

Final Miami 5 Detroit 4, 11 Innings

Final L-A Dodgers 7 Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City at St. Louis 8:15 p.m., postponed

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Oakland 5 Cleveland 3

Final N-Y Yankees 11 Baltimore 4

Final Toronto 10 Boston 3

Final Texas 5 Seattle 3

Final Houston 5 Chi White Sox 1

Final Minnesota 8 L-A Angels 3

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Colorado 5 Pittsburgh 0

Final Chi Cubs 3 Philadelphia 2

Final N-Y Mets 6 Washington 5

Final Cincinnati 3 Milwaukee 0

Final San Francisco 4 Atlanta 3

Final San Diego 3 Arizona 2

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Toronto 120 Milwaukee 102

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final St. Louis 5 San Jose 1

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Kansas City at St. Louis 1:15 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis 7:45 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland at Cleveland 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas 2:05 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Houston 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L-A Angels 9:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati at Milwaukee 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chi Cubs 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco 9:45 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Vancouver at New York 8:00 p.m..

