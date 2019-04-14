Phila. mayor criticizes Pres. Trump on migrants idea: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines 4/14/19

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The mayor of Philadelphia says President Donald Trump’s idea to ship detained migrants to so-called sanctuary cities shows the “contempt” his administration has for basic human dignity.

Jim Kenney says Philadelphia welcomes immigrants and its diversity is what makes it a great city. He says despite Trump’s “disgraceful” use of people as “tools for political retribution,” Philadelphia would “welcome these immigrants just as we have embraced our immigrant communities for decades.”

Earlier Friday, Trump tweeted he’s “giving strong considerations” to placing “Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only.” The tweet came hours after the White House said the idea was no longer under consideration. Trump is accusing Democrats of failing to overhaul immigration law. Sanctuary cities — like Philadelphia, New York and San Francisco — are places where authorities don’t work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to round up those living in the country illegally.

NEW HOPE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania police officer who mistakenly pulled his weapon rather than his stun gun won’t face charges for shooting a man in police custody. Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub says last month’s shooting was an accident. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the officer, who retired Wednesday and whose name was not released, shot 38-year-old Brian Riling during a scuffle inside a holding cell at the New Hope Police Department on March 3.

Weintraub says as the officer struggled with Riling, he yelled “Taser!” as a warning, but mistakenly drew his gun and shot him in the stomach. Riling was in critical condition but has been released from the hospital.

Riling was in police custody after an arrest earlier that day on intimidation charges.

His attorney Richard Fink says he has no comment.

NEW YORK (AP) — Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s name is on the lips of nearly everyone at Fox News. A study found that the New York City Democrat was mentioned 3,181 times on Fox News Channel and its sister Fox Business Network during the six-week period of Feb. 25 to April 7, or just under 76 times a day. Not a day went by when she wasn’t spoken about on Fox.

The liberal watchdog Media Matters for America, which did the research, called it an obsession and said the first term representative has become the network’s latest bogeyman, “someone for hosts and guests to demonize, knock down and refer to whenever grievances need to be aired against the Democratic Party.”

Media Matters for America did not analyze other news shows for this report. Its mission is to monitor conservative news in the U.S. media.

Fox has talked about Ocasio-Cortez’s advocacy for a Green New Deal, called her a hypocrite for using cars and has fed off her social media pronouncements. Fox’s Sean Hannity called her “the real speaker of the House,” instead of Nancy Pelosi. Tucker Carlson has called her an “idiot wind bag,” a “pompous little twit,” a “fake revolutionary,” ”self-involved and dumb,” a “moron and nasty and more self-righteous than any televangelist.”

Fox personalities like Carlson and Jeanine Pirro have called her “a bartender,” in reference to a pre-politics job. There are also derogatory allusions to her youth, like when commentator Brit Hume said that “she’s kind of adorable in sort of the way that a 5-year-old child can be adorable,” according to the research.

Asked for comment on Saturday, a Fox spokeswoman noted that Ocasio-Cortez, 29, has received plenty of media attention elsewhere, including prominent features in Time magazine, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone and the Hollywood Reporter.

UNDERHILL, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont girl isn’t happy that her disabled pet chicken was joked about on “Saturday Night Live.” The chicken, named Granite Heart, is learning to walk with a custom wheelchair.

On a recent ‘SNL’ episode, the television show’s “Weekend Update” co-host said she should “just eat the chicken.”

Ten-year-old Alora Wood of Underhill, Vermont, tells NECN-TV that she knows the segment was meant to be a joke, but says what if it was a dog. The chicken was born with a deformed foot. The girl says: “Any creature, no matter how big, no matter how small, they deserve to have a perfect life.” The custom wheelchair came from a company in Amherst, New Hampshire, that makes pet wheelchairs.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Francesco Molinari will carry a two-stroke lead over Tiger Woods and Tony Finau (FEE’-now) into the final round of the Masters. Molinari played bogey-free golf for the second straight round on Saturday, shooting a 6-under 66 that leads him 13 under for the tournament. Woods fired a 67 to pull even with Finau at 11 under, one ahead of second-round co-leader Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh).

MIAMI (AP) — Newcomer Austin Dean had four hits and five RBIs, both career highs, to help the Miami Marlins break a five-game losing streak by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 10-3. Dean hit a two-run homer, his first, and drove in two runs with a double to complete a 4-for-4 night. The rubber game of this three-game set is this afternoon at 1:10 p.m., with coverage starting on WKOK at 12:35 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — D’Angelo Russell flashed some postseason magic, playing like the All-Star leader Brooklyn needed with 26 points, and Caris LeVert scored 23 to lead the Nets to an impressive 111-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. Jimmy Butler scored 36 points for the Sixers.

