Phila. Catholic Social Services told to use same-sex couples for foster care program: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A federal appeals court says Philadelphia city government can require that contractor Catholic Social Services does not keep same-sex couples out of its foster care program. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the city’s decision to stop placing children with the agency because it would not permit same-sex couples to serve as foster parents.

The court says the city didn’t target the agency because of its religious beliefs but acted only to enforce its own nondiscrimination policy in the face of what seemed to be a clear violation. Philadelphia Human Services commissioner Cynthia Figeroa says the decision will help the city best serve children under its care. Catholic Social Services’ lawyer says they’re disappointed and will continue the fight.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania is lobbying for a presidential primary debate in his home state, which is a projected battleground in the 2020 presidential election. Casey’s letter Monday to Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez says holding a primary debate in Pennsylvania would benefit the party in a state that holds great electoral importance to Democrats.

Casey said Democrats can’t afford to lose Pennsylvania if they hope to beat President Donald Trump, after Trump in 2016 became the first Republican to win Pennsylvania since 1988. Casey described Trump’s victory as a “wake-up call” and said a debate in the politically divided state would help Democrats. The DNC is planning a dozen debates, and has announced two locations — starting with Miami this June and Detroit in July.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A federal appeals court says a New Jersey condominium association violated women’s rights in setting separate swimming hours for male and female residents. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the schedule adopted by A Country Place’s condominium association was “plainly unequal in its allotment of favorable swimming times.” The Lakewood condominium restricts swimming by gender at certain times in accord with Jewish law that prohibits men and women from bathing together.

The association said men and women had roughly the same number of hours, but the court said women working regular-hours jobs had little access during the week “and the schedule appears to reflect particular assumptions about the roles of men and women.” A condominium association attorney didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

NEW YORK (AP) — News organizations are going to court to fight an effort by both sides to have an upcoming court hearing in the Harvey Weinstein scandal held in secret. The groups, including The Associated Press and The New York Times, have filed arguments claiming neither prosecutors nor the defense have made a clear case for closing Friday’s scheduled hearing to the public. Prosecutors say they want to protect Weinstein’s right to a fair trial while Weinstein’s lawyers say news coverage could taint the jury pool.

A lawyer for the news organizations argues the allegations against Weinstein have already been widely reported — and some of the women who accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct have agreed to be identified publicly. In the case that’s the subject of Friday’s hearing, Weinstein is charged with raping an unidentified female acquaintance in his hotel room in 2013 — and with performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

DENVER (AP) — Maybe Joe Biden is his mentor…A Colorado satellite technician is facing felony charges for allegedly taking friendly customer service to a new level. Karen Loest tells KDVR-TV in Denver that a man working for Dish Network gave her a “bear hug” after he finished his work at her place earlier this month. Loest says she feared being raped by the technician — and pushed him away and told him to leave.

She says David Novinski waited a while before apologizing and leaving. He’s charged with trespassing and causing bodily injury to an at-risk adult. An attorney for the technician tells a different story — and says his client will fight the charges. Mike McCullough says Novinski often hugs people and gave a three-second hug to the customer before leaving. He also says the woman didn’t complain of any injuries when she called Novinski’s boss.

BOSTON (AP) — Get swole, prepare a bug-out bag, grab a go-cup and maybe you’ll have a better chance of surviving the omnicide. Translation: Hit the gym and bulk up, put a bunch of stuff essential for survival in an easy-to-carry bag, grab a drink for the road, and perhaps you’ll live through a man-made disaster that could wipe out the human race. Swole, bug-out bag, go-cup and omnicide are just a few of the 640 additions to Merriam-Webster’s dictionary added Monday.

Deciding what gets included is a painstaking process involving the Springfield, Massachusetts-based company’s roughly two dozen lexicographers, said Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster’s editor at large. They scan online versions of newspapers, magazines, academic journals, books and even movie and television scripts until they detect what he calls “a critical mass” of usage that warrants inclusion.

The words are added to the online dictionary first, before some are later added to print updates of the company’s popular Collegiate Dictionary, which according to company spokeswoman Meghan Lunghi, has sold more than 50 million copies since 1898, making it the “best-selling hardcover book after the Bible.”

NEW YORK (AP) — We’ll soon get to see the book Prince was working on when he died. Random House says “The Beautiful Ones” will contain an unfinished manuscript the musician was working on weeks before he died in 2016. Along with the memoir, the book will include rare photos, lyrics and scrapbooks. The book will run 288 pages and is due out Oct. 29. Random House says the book is being done in partnership with Prince’s estate.

CYBERSPACE (AP) — Ashes to ashes, dust to compost? It’s a process that may soon become a reality in Washington state. Lawmakers are on the verge of putting on the books the use of a burial alternative known as “natural organic reduction.” It’s basically a sped-up form of decomposition that turns bodies into soil with weeks.

The measure has passed the legislature and is headed to the desk of Governor Jay Inslee for signature. Once a body is turned into soil, the same laws that govern the spreading of cremains would apply. That is, relatives can keep the soil in urns, use it to plant a tree on private property — or spread in on public land as long as they comply with existing rules.

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryce Harper bolted from the bench to angrily confront the plate umpire after being ejected, and it took three members of the Philadelphia Phillies to hold back the enraged slugger in a 5-1 loss to the New York Mets. Steven Matz atoned for a dismal start last week in Philadelphia by pitching six fine innings while Jeff McNeil homered off Jake Arrieta. The Phillies have lost four of five. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com. The Phillies are back on the radio at 6:35pm today, at the Mets.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Nick Burdi left in tears with a right-arm injury as the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for a 12-4 victory. Burdi threw a 96 mph fastball to Arizona’s Jarrod Dyson then crumpled to the ground in pain. Burdi made the team out of spring training less than two years removed from Tommy John surgery. David Peralta hit a bases-clearing triple during Arizona’s seven-run seventh inning that lifted them to their ninth comeback win of the season.

