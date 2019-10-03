PHAC Update: Shikellamy, Southern to play football game after all

SUNBURY – Looks like the Shikellamy vs. Southern Columbia’s varsity football game will happen this year after all. Shikellamy School District Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle tells us the October 11 meeting between both schools is back on after agreeing to cancel the game and play different opponents in District 2.

Southern Columbia, who worked out the swap of games, was set to play at Wyoming Area, which would have been a game for two teams which are currently undefeated. Shikellamy was scheduled to play Holy Redeemer at Berwick’s Crispin Field.

During its meeting Monday, the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference said ‘no’ to both schools changing their schedules, this despite agreement among all four schools involved, both Districts 2 & 4 officials, and the PIAA agreeing to the change. The PHAC says the Tigers had broken conference bylaws by improperly making the change.

In a statement, Dr. Bendle says the district was always willing to honor the game and the PHAC contract, but Southern Columbia did the legwork to change the schedule. He says the district was in agreement and thinks the decision would’ve been best for all four schools.

Next Friday’s game between the Tigers and Braves will still be broadcast on WKOK, starting with pregame coverage at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff at 7. The Braves play Lewisburg this Saturday.