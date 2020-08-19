PHAC approves league-only games for all fall sports

SUNBURY – If given the okay by the PIAA later this week, all Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference schools, which covers most of the Valley, will play league games only for the fall. PHAC President Jeremy Winn says the conference voted unanimously to play the amended in-conference schedule for all fall sports during its meeting Wednesday.

Winn says the football schedule has been adjusted to allow for conference divisional games and crossover games at the end of the season that are focused on competition within close proximity. Should adjustments need to be made, such as reduced weeks of the season, the PHAC will take those games off of week 10, then 9, and so on.

If the PIAA votes to begin fall sports Friday, heat acclimatization for football and other fall practices begin Monday, with regular-season football games starting September 11.