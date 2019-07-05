No injuries and house pet saved after Buffalo Township house fire

BUFFALO TWP – A pet was saved in a house fire in Union County. Several volunteer fire crews were dispatched to the house fire in Buffalo Township, Union County, early Friday morning. According to the Union County Fire Wire on Facebook, the blaze was first reported just before 6:30 a.m. Friday in a home in the 1300 block of Johnson Mill Road.

A second-alarm was then reported just before 7 a.m. According to emergency responders on Facebook, the fire started at the rear of the home and spread into the basement and attic. While inside, firefighters found a family pet and were able to rescue that animal. Crews extinguished the fire a short time later.