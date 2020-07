MILTON – Two pets are missing and one was killed in a recent burglary in Northumberland County. State Police in Milton say sometime between 10 a.m. June 16th and 10 a.m. June 17th, someone entered a home on North Mill Road in East Chilllisquaque Township and killed a pet guinea pig.

Police say two cats from the residence are also missing. No information was available on the suspect or any pending charges.