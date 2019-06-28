Pensions and 401K questions still unanswered for Wood-Mode employees

KREAMER – Another one of the Valley professionals helping Wood-Mode workers on WKOK Sunrise. Ben Wilhelm is a financial advisor at Lone Oak Financial Services he assures people their retirement funds will become accessible, “There is still a pension plan, and it’s still mostly funded, and there is also still a 401K plan. Now those plans are protected by certain laws.”

Wilhelm also has an encouraging comment, “People need to realize their value. Their value is that they are a person, that they’re often a parent or a spouse or a brother or sister or son or daughter that they are a hard worker, and don’t think that you’re less of a person because now you’re unemployed.”

