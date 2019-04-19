Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate at record low

HARRISBURG – March was a big jobs month for Pennsylvania, now seeing its unemployment rate at a record low. The state Department of Labor and Industry says the state’s unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.9 percent. That’s the lowest rate since 1976.

The estimated number of PA residents working or looking for work was up 5,000 over the month. The number of employed Pennsylvanians also rose by 10,000. The number of unemployed residents was down 6,000 from February to its lowest level since it was matched in August 2000.