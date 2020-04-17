Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate At 6.0 Percent in March 

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry says its unemployment rate is now up to 6.0 percent, which was was up 1.3 percentage points over the month of March. The national rate rose nine-tenths of a point to 4.4 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate increased by 1.9 percentage points from March 2019 while the national rate was up six-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – declined by 19,000 over the month from February’s record high level. Resident employment was down 104,000 while unemployment rose by 85,000.