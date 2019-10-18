Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate At 4 Percent for September  

HARRISBURG – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released its employment situation report for September 2019.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point from August to 4 percent, two-tenths of a percentage point above the record low that was held from April through June. The national rate, at 3.5 percent, was down two-tenths from August. Over the year, the commonwealth’s unemployment rate declined by two-tenths of a percentage point.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 12,000 over the month to 6,492,000. Employment was up by 6,000 and unemployment rose by 5,000.

The estimated number of jobs in Pennsylvania, referred to as total nonfarm jobs, decreased 5,000 over the month to 6,044,500 in September. Jobs were down in eight of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest supersector movement from August was a decline of 2,900 education & health services jobs. Trade, transportation & utilities had the largest gain, rising 2,800 to a record high of 1,132,700.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs in Pennsylvania were up 30,200 with gains in 10 of the 11 supersectors. The largest gain from last September was an increase of 9,000 jobs in education & health services.