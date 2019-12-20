Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate At 4.3 Percent

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released its employment situation report for November 2019.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point from October to 4.3 percent. The national rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.5 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point from November 2018 while the national rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 18,000 over the month to 6,534,000. November was the fourth consecutive month in which employment and unemployment both increased, signaling that people are continuing to enter the workforce.

The estimated number of jobs in Pennsylvania, referred to as total nonfarm jobs, increased 9,500 over the month to a record high of 6,070,500 in November. Jobs were up in six of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest supersector movement from October was a gain of 8,000 leisure & hospitality jobs. Education & health services and professional & business services both rose to record high levels in November.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs in Pennsylvania were up 48,400 with gains in nine of the 11 supersectors. The largest volume change from last November among supersectors was an increase of 14,300 professional & business services jobs, which had gains in all three component sectors.