Pennsylvania’s business shutdown waiver program gets audited

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s business shutdown waiver program is being audited amid complaints it was managed unfairly. Pennsylvania’s chief fiscal watchdog announced the audit on Thursday. Auditor General Eugene DePasquale says he’s investigating how the Department of Community and Economic Development ran the waiver program, under which tens of thousands of businesses applied to remain open during the pandemic. Many businesses have complained about a process they contend has been slow and arbitrary. The Democratic governor is defending his administration’s handling of the waiver program.