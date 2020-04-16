Pennsylvania LCB to use liquor stores for online fulfillment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s liquor agency says workers will be back on the job at more than 100 shuttered state-owned liquor stores to help process online orders–but the stores will still be closed. Gov. Tom Wolf’s office gave the okay to reopen 106 of the state system’s 600 stores to use them online fulfillment but not for public retail sales.

This includes one store in Union County. The store closings have been a source of widespread complaints, especially since the state’s online ordering system has been unable to meet overwhelming customer demand in a state where the liquor board controls the overwhelming majority of retail sales of hard alcohol. No retail sales will take place but workers will be packing online orders inside the stores.