PSP Data Collection Resumes: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

WKOK Staff | September 22, 2019 |

 

AP PA Headlines 9/22/19

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania State Police says it hopes to resume collecting data early next year on the race of drivers that troopers pull over after a news organization reported the practice ended seven years ago.  Spotlight PA said Friday the agency stopped recording the race of drivers in 2012.  A state police spokesman says it was because of studies indicating there wasn’t evidence of racial disparities in traffic stops.

 

Spotlight PA says state police tracked that data until the mid-1970s, then resumed in 2002.  A 2004 report found there wasn’t consistent evidence drivers were being stopped because of their race or ethnicity.  The study also found, however, there were “racial, ethnic, and gender disparities” in how stopped motorists were treated by troopers.

 

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The city of Philadelphia is poised to revisit one of its most contentious murders as prison activist Mumia Abu-Jamal fights for another day in court in a 1981 police slaying.  Police widow Maureen Faulkner filed a petition Thursday to get Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office recused from the case after Krasner failed to oppose Abu-Jamal’s bid for a new court hearing.

 

Krasner, a longtime civil rights lawyer, says he’s not taking a stand on the value of newly discovered case files. The defense says the files show police traded favors with two key eyewitnesses.  The 65-year-old Abu-Jamal has been serving a life sentence since his death sentence was overturned in 2011. A former Black Panther and radio journalist, his case inspired protests around the world in the 1990s.

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf busied himself in the quiet Capitol over the summer with plans that didn’t involve lawmakers: a way to finance new voting machines, new charter school regulations to write, gun violence prevention programs to create and more.  With lawmakers returning to Harrisburg from a nearly three-month break this past week, Wolf called those moves “conversation openers” to inject momentum into a second-term agenda the Democrat insists can get done this fall in an often-skeptical Republican-controlled Legislature.

 

“The executive orders are because I have the authority and because in conversations with the General Assembly there seems to me a real possibility that we can continue the conversation and get things done in a legislative way,” Wolf said in an interview Tuesday after meeting with House and Senate leaders. “So I’m signaling that I’m not going to sit around. We need to do things, and I get the sense that’s the way it’s being received by all four caucuses in the two chambers.”

 

That might be true, even if Republicans aren’t thrilled with the governor’s moves, and Wolf may not be done.

His administration suggested this week that Wolf will consider unilaterally pursuing limits on greenhouse gas pollution from power plants — a nod to his agenda to fight climate change — if he can’t persuade lawmakers into an agreement.  Meanwhile, the administration has another regulation pending to make hundreds of thousands of additional salaried employees eligible for overtime pay, as Republicans block Wolf-backed legislation for a fifth straight year to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage.

 

For now, interviews with GOP leaders and rank-and-file Republicans suggest that attitudes didn’t change over the summer toward top Wolf priorities left hanging in June: a minimum wage increase and a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas drilling to pay for infrastructure and development projects.  Wolf has thus far not followed through on July’s vow to issue $90 million in bonds for voting machines, without legislative approval of money to repay the bonds. Rather, talks toward a compromise with lawmakers are revolving around what sort of changes to voting laws might be attached to it.  House Republicans are moving on gun issues, following calls for action amid a burst of violence in Philadelphia and the wounding of six city police officers.

 

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:  NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa.  Meet the Press is on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon Sunday.   ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

 

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Pompeo; former Secretary of State John Kerry.  CNN’s “State of the Union” — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M.  “Fox News Sunday” — Pompeo; Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.

 

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Officials have a warning after a Colorado Springs woman put an injured bobcat in her car, inches away from where her child was in a safety seat: Don’t pick up wildlife.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Bill Vogrin says the woman spotted the injured adult male cat while driving, wrapped it in a blanket and put it in the back of her SUV on Wednesday.

 

A boy, about 3 years old, was in the back seat.  Agency officials told her to get her boy and herself out of the vehicle when she called to ask what to do.  Vogrin says District Wildlife Manager Sarah Watson responded to the call, opened a door and slammed it shut when she spotted the 20-pound cat.  Watson used a trapping device to remove the animal, which was hissing and resisting despite severe internal injuries and paralyzed rear legs. The mortally injured cat was euthanized.

 

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ “Game of Thrones” could extend its streak for the series with the most Emmy wins as the Emmy Awards are handed out Sunday. It currently has 57.  “Game of Thrones” also holds the record for most Emmys won by a series in a single season, with 12. The show achieved that feat in 2015 and again in 2016.  “Game of Thrones” aired its last season earlier this year.

 

“Veep” also concluded its run this year. If star Julia Louis-Dreyfus wins, she’ll break two records. She’s currently tied with Cloris Leachman as the performer with the most Emmy wins, with eight. She’ll also break her own record for most wins by a performer for the same role in a series. She currently has six.  The Emmys will have no host as it airs live Sunday from Los Angeles on Fox.

 

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s no joker. The night sky all over the world was lighting up Saturday with an illumination of the famed bat insignia to mark a special anniversary for Batman.  DC Comics is carrying off a celebration of Batman Day to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked hidden identity.

 

Fan gatherings were held all over the world. But the most ambitious party plan is the illumination of the Batman signal.  It will start at Fed Square in Melbourne, Australia. It will also appear in 13 cities, including Tokyo, Berlin, Rome, Paris, London, Sao Paulo and Johannesburg. It will light up at the Domino Sugar Refinery in New York City before making its final appearance in Los Angeles at City Hall.

 

 

 

 

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

 

Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation Sports Schedule:

 

  • The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK. The Phils play the Indians 6:30pm today. CBS Sportsradio continues on WKOK.com.
  • Philadelphia Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107. They host the Lions at noon today.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley. They travel to the 49ers at 2:45pm.

 

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

INTERLEAGUE

Final    Philadelphia    9          Cleveland        4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final    N-Y Yankees  7          Toronto           2

Final    Chi White Sox            5          Detroit 3

Final    Tampa Bay      5          Boston 4          (11 Innings)

Final    L-A Angels     8          Houston          4

Final    Kansas City     12        Minnesota       5

Final    Seattle 7          Baltimore        6          (13 Innings)

Final    Oakland          12        Texas   3

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final    St. Louis          9          Chi Cubs         8

Final    Cincinnati        3          N-Y Mets        2

Final    Atlanta            8          San Francisco  1

Final    Milwaukee      10        Pittsburgh        1

Final    Washington     10        Miami  4          (10 Innings)

Final    Arizona           4          San Diego       2

Final    Colorado         4          L-A Dodgers   2

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final    (13)Wisconsin 35        (11)Michigan   14

Final    (4)LSU            66        Vanderbilt       38

Final    (9)Florida        34        Tennessee        3

Final    (23)California  28        Mississippi       20

Final    (2)Alabama     49        Southern Miss.            7

Final    Pittsburgh        35        (15)UCF          34

Final    SMU   41        (25)TCU          38

Final    (6)Ohio St.      76        Miami (Ohio)  5

Final    (22)Washington          45        BYU   19

Final    (8)Auburn       28        (17)Texas A&M          20

Final    (21)Virginia     28        Old Dominion 17

Final    (16)Oregon      21        Stanford          6

Final    (1)Clemson      52        Charlotte         10

Final    (12)Texas        36        Oklahoma St.  30

Final    (3)Georgia       23        (7)Notre Dame            17

Final    Colorado         34        (24)Arizona St.           31

Final    UCLA 67        (19)Washington St.     63

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final    Atlanta            3          San Jose          1

Final tie           Columbus        1          Vancouver       1

Final tie           Chicago           0          Cincinnati        0

Final tie           Real Salt Lake 0          New England  0

Final    Houston          2          Orlando City   1

Final    Colorado         3          Sporting Kansas City  2

Final    LA Galaxy      2          Montreal          1

Final tie           Toronto FC     1          Los Angeles FC          1

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

INTERLEAGUE

Philadelphia    at         Cleveland        6:37 p.m.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle at         Baltimore        1:05 p.m.

Toronto           at         N-Y Yankees  1:05 p.m.

Boston at         Tampa Bay      1:10 p.m.

Chi White Sox            at         Detroit 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City     at         Minnesota       2:10 p.m.

L-A Angels     at         Houston          2:10 p.m.

Texas   at         Oakland          4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N-Y Mets        at         Cincinnati        1:10 p.m.

Washington     at         Miami  1:10 p.m.

San Francisco  at         Atlanta            1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh        at         Milwaukee      2:10 p.m.

St. Louis          at         Chi Cubs         2:20 p.m.

Arizona           at         San Diego       4:10 p.m.

Colorado         at         L-A Dodgers   4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Denver            at         Green Bay       1 p.m.

Atlanta            at         Indianapolis    1 p.m.

Baltimore        at         Kansas City     1 p.m.

Cincinnati        at         Buffalo            1 p.m.

N-Y Jets          at         New England  1 p.m.

Detroit at         Philadelphia    1 p.m.

Oakland          at         Minnesota       1 p.m.

Miami  at         Dallas  1 p.m.

N-Y Giants     at         Tampa Bay      4:05 p.m.

Carolina           at         Arizona           4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh        at         San Francisco  4:25 p.m.

Houston          at         L.A. Chargers 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans   at         Seattle 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams       at         Cleveland        8:20 p.m.

___

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Washington     at         Las Vegas       5 p.m.

Connecticut     at         Los Angeles    7 p.m.

___

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Minnesota       at         Portland          3:55 p.m.

New York City FC     at         FC Dallas        6 p.m.

Philadelphia    at         New York       6:30 p.m.

Seattle at         D.C. United    8 p.m.

___

 

 

