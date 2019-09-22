PSP Data Collection Resumes: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/22/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania State Police says it hopes to resume collecting data early next year on the race of drivers that troopers pull over after a news organization reported the practice ended seven years ago. Spotlight PA said Friday the agency stopped recording the race of drivers in 2012. A state police spokesman says it was because of studies indicating there wasn’t evidence of racial disparities in traffic stops.

Spotlight PA says state police tracked that data until the mid-1970s, then resumed in 2002. A 2004 report found there wasn’t consistent evidence drivers were being stopped because of their race or ethnicity. The study also found, however, there were “racial, ethnic, and gender disparities” in how stopped motorists were treated by troopers.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The city of Philadelphia is poised to revisit one of its most contentious murders as prison activist Mumia Abu-Jamal fights for another day in court in a 1981 police slaying. Police widow Maureen Faulkner filed a petition Thursday to get Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office recused from the case after Krasner failed to oppose Abu-Jamal’s bid for a new court hearing.

Krasner, a longtime civil rights lawyer, says he’s not taking a stand on the value of newly discovered case files. The defense says the files show police traded favors with two key eyewitnesses. The 65-year-old Abu-Jamal has been serving a life sentence since his death sentence was overturned in 2011. A former Black Panther and radio journalist, his case inspired protests around the world in the 1990s.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf busied himself in the quiet Capitol over the summer with plans that didn’t involve lawmakers: a way to finance new voting machines, new charter school regulations to write, gun violence prevention programs to create and more. With lawmakers returning to Harrisburg from a nearly three-month break this past week, Wolf called those moves “conversation openers” to inject momentum into a second-term agenda the Democrat insists can get done this fall in an often-skeptical Republican-controlled Legislature.

“The executive orders are because I have the authority and because in conversations with the General Assembly there seems to me a real possibility that we can continue the conversation and get things done in a legislative way,” Wolf said in an interview Tuesday after meeting with House and Senate leaders. “So I’m signaling that I’m not going to sit around. We need to do things, and I get the sense that’s the way it’s being received by all four caucuses in the two chambers.”

That might be true, even if Republicans aren’t thrilled with the governor’s moves, and Wolf may not be done.

His administration suggested this week that Wolf will consider unilaterally pursuing limits on greenhouse gas pollution from power plants — a nod to his agenda to fight climate change — if he can’t persuade lawmakers into an agreement. Meanwhile, the administration has another regulation pending to make hundreds of thousands of additional salaried employees eligible for overtime pay, as Republicans block Wolf-backed legislation for a fifth straight year to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage.

For now, interviews with GOP leaders and rank-and-file Republicans suggest that attitudes didn’t change over the summer toward top Wolf priorities left hanging in June: a minimum wage increase and a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas drilling to pay for infrastructure and development projects. Wolf has thus far not followed through on July’s vow to issue $90 million in bonds for voting machines, without legislative approval of money to repay the bonds. Rather, talks toward a compromise with lawmakers are revolving around what sort of changes to voting laws might be attached to it. House Republicans are moving on gun issues, following calls for action amid a burst of violence in Philadelphia and the wounding of six city police officers.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa. Meet the Press is on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon Sunday. ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Pompeo; former Secretary of State John Kerry. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M. “Fox News Sunday” — Pompeo; Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Officials have a warning after a Colorado Springs woman put an injured bobcat in her car, inches away from where her child was in a safety seat: Don’t pick up wildlife.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Bill Vogrin says the woman spotted the injured adult male cat while driving, wrapped it in a blanket and put it in the back of her SUV on Wednesday.

A boy, about 3 years old, was in the back seat. Agency officials told her to get her boy and herself out of the vehicle when she called to ask what to do. Vogrin says District Wildlife Manager Sarah Watson responded to the call, opened a door and slammed it shut when she spotted the 20-pound cat. Watson used a trapping device to remove the animal, which was hissing and resisting despite severe internal injuries and paralyzed rear legs. The mortally injured cat was euthanized.

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ “Game of Thrones” could extend its streak for the series with the most Emmy wins as the Emmy Awards are handed out Sunday. It currently has 57. “Game of Thrones” also holds the record for most Emmys won by a series in a single season, with 12. The show achieved that feat in 2015 and again in 2016. “Game of Thrones” aired its last season earlier this year.

“Veep” also concluded its run this year. If star Julia Louis-Dreyfus wins, she’ll break two records. She’s currently tied with Cloris Leachman as the performer with the most Emmy wins, with eight. She’ll also break her own record for most wins by a performer for the same role in a series. She currently has six. The Emmys will have no host as it airs live Sunday from Los Angeles on Fox.

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s no joker. The night sky all over the world was lighting up Saturday with an illumination of the famed bat insignia to mark a special anniversary for Batman. DC Comics is carrying off a celebration of Batman Day to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked hidden identity.

Fan gatherings were held all over the world. But the most ambitious party plan is the illumination of the Batman signal. It will start at Fed Square in Melbourne, Australia. It will also appear in 13 cities, including Tokyo, Berlin, Rome, Paris, London, Sao Paulo and Johannesburg. It will light up at the Domino Sugar Refinery in New York City before making its final appearance in Los Angeles at City Hall.

INTERLEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 9 Cleveland 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Toronto 2

Final Chi White Sox 5 Detroit 3

Final Tampa Bay 5 Boston 4 (11 Innings)

Final L-A Angels 8 Houston 4

Final Kansas City 12 Minnesota 5

Final Seattle 7 Baltimore 6 (13 Innings)

Final Oakland 12 Texas 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 9 Chi Cubs 8

Final Cincinnati 3 N-Y Mets 2

Final Atlanta 8 San Francisco 1

Final Milwaukee 10 Pittsburgh 1

Final Washington 10 Miami 4 (10 Innings)

Final Arizona 4 San Diego 2

Final Colorado 4 L-A Dodgers 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (13)Wisconsin 35 (11)Michigan 14

Final (4)LSU 66 Vanderbilt 38

Final (9)Florida 34 Tennessee 3

Final (23)California 28 Mississippi 20

Final (2)Alabama 49 Southern Miss. 7

Final Pittsburgh 35 (15)UCF 34

Final SMU 41 (25)TCU 38

Final (6)Ohio St. 76 Miami (Ohio) 5

Final (22)Washington 45 BYU 19

Final (8)Auburn 28 (17)Texas A&M 20

Final (21)Virginia 28 Old Dominion 17

Final (16)Oregon 21 Stanford 6

Final (1)Clemson 52 Charlotte 10

Final (12)Texas 36 Oklahoma St. 30

Final (3)Georgia 23 (7)Notre Dame 17

Final Colorado 34 (24)Arizona St. 31

Final UCLA 67 (19)Washington St. 63

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Atlanta 3 San Jose 1

Final tie Columbus 1 Vancouver 1

Final tie Chicago 0 Cincinnati 0

Final tie Real Salt Lake 0 New England 0

Final Houston 2 Orlando City 1

Final Colorado 3 Sporting Kansas City 2

Final LA Galaxy 2 Montreal 1

Final tie Toronto FC 1 Los Angeles FC 1

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

Philadelphia at Cleveland 6:37 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle at Baltimore 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay 1:10 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Detroit 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota 2:10 p.m.

L-A Angels at Houston 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland 4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N-Y Mets at Cincinnati 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L-A Dodgers 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Denver at Green Bay 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Indianapolis 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Buffalo 1 p.m.

N-Y Jets at New England 1 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia 1 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota 1 p.m.

Miami at Dallas 1 p.m.

N-Y Giants at Tampa Bay 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco 4:25 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Chargers 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Seattle 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cleveland 8:20 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Washington at Las Vegas 5 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles 7 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Minnesota at Portland 3:55 p.m.

New York City FC at FC Dallas 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at D.C. United 8 p.m.

